Kerry Washington's Curls Are Back and More Glorious Than Ever

Kerry Washington can pull off every look imaginable. This is not up for debate.

Whether she's rocking bangs or a super-sleek bob, each hairstyle she wears somehow manages to be more enviable than the last. True to form, the star's natural curls from over the weekend are the latest to rank at the top of our ongoing best Kerry Washington hairstyles list of all time.

Amy Graves

For producer Jennifer Klein's 19th annual Day of Indulgence party in Los Angeles, the star traded her uber-sleek blowout for her buoyant ringlets, which were styled into an afro shape. Paired with her denim dress and chunky heels, Washington gave off a '70s vibe so strong, you can almost hear the Donna Summer playing in the background.

Washington likes to wear her natural curls from time to time—most recently at the Critic's Choice Awards back in December, wearing her strands in a side-swept plait—so we're especially glad they're making an appearance in the final few weeks of summer.

Obsessed is not even the word. Check out even more celebrity hair makeovers of 2017 in our gallery.