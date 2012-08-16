If you want a super-shiny blowout like Kate Middleton, Selita Ebanks, or Emma Stone, minus the hour spent toiling over your hair, then a keratin treatment is right up your alley. Drying and styling time is cut in half, and although thick, curly textures will see the most significant difference, all hair types can benefit from the treatment. “Even women with straight hair deal with frizz and effects of losing your own natural keratin,” Raubeson said. “As we age, style, and are exposed to environmental factors, we deplete the natural keratin from our hair, which makes it lose its luster. The treatments and keratin-infused products return your strands to a youthful state.”



