6 Times Janelle Monáe’s Hair Accessories Were Better than Yours

There’s a lot about Janelle Monáe to admire. Along with her music, acting, and strong feminist stance, we can’t stop thinking about the recent set of epic hairstyles she’s been rocking throughout promoting the film Hidden Figures, and on this year’s award show red carpets.

The creative ways that these looks make use of unorthodox hair accessories puts our barrettes to shame. They’re the work of Monáe’s longtime stylist hair magician Nikki Nelms. The pro, who also works with Solange Knowles and Zoë Kravitz, draws inspiration from the items in the bottom of her kit to turn objects we’ve always relied on for our arts and crafts projects into unique ways to give Monáe’s go-to styles like top-knots and buns, an edgy twist.

Who would have thought a haul from Michael’s Arts and Crafts store could look so chic? We’ve rounded all of the times Monáe’s hair accessories were better than ours.