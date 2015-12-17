JCPenney's Salon Pro on How to Recreate Next Spring's 5 Hottest Hairstyles

It’s only been six months since The Salon by InStyle opened inside JCPenney stores across 15 locations in Illinois, Texas, Florida, and California, but in its short run, hair pros have already successfully given a mix of women, men, and even children, the freshest, of-the-moment cuts. So in order to give you the scoop on the hottest trends of spring 2016, we tapped JCPenney Salons Artistic Director Nick Stenson to spill on all things hair.
“Spring 2016 is vibrant and flirty and has something for everyone, whether you have long or short, thin or thick, straight or curly hair,” he tells InStyle. To highlight the direction of five key hairstyles for next spring, Stenson participated in a shoot showcasing what to expect (think the deep side part, bold statement colors, retro fringe, braids, and asymmetric soft waves). “The styles we shot were inspired by trends seen on the runway and we translated those looks into our everyday lives, making it our own,” he says.
While Stenson loves each of the styles, he’s especially fond of the deep side part. “It’s an easy style that totally transforms your look and is easy to replicate at home,” he adds. And while the pro gives us the intel on how to DIY each ‘do, be sure to pop into your nearest JCPenney salon this January, when the Spring Trends lookbook will be available for haircuts to choose from, starting at just $25.
Read Stenson’s tips for recreating spring’s hottest looks below.
RELATED: Inside the Salon by InStyle Launch Party at JCPenney in L.A.
BOLD STATEMENT COLORS (ABOVE)
"From Kylie Jenner to Kelly Ripa, stars have been testing new hues for their hair," Stenson says. "Remember a little pop can go a long way. Ask your JCPenney stylist about colored extensions that you can easily pop in when feeling bold."
-
1. DEEP SIDE PART
"This style was seen all over the spring 2016 runways and it’s easy to replicate at home. It’s also very versatile. You can style with romantic waves or straightened sleek hair to give a casual vibe," he says of the look. "Backcombing is a great way to give hair lift and volume, which is especially needed with a deep side part. Add a spritz of texturing spray to each section before teasing for an extra dose of vavoom."
-
2. ASYMMETRIC SOFT WAVES
"Bored of the timeless romantic wave? Try a mix of poker-straight hair with soft waves. The contrast is emphasized by styling hair to one side and letting it fall over the eyes," Stenson says. "Create curls fast with a curling wand. Twist hair in 1-inch sections and wrap around the barrel to get soft, bouncy waves. For thin hair, hairspray the 1-inch sections before wrapping around the barrel."
-
3. BRAIDS
"To create a messy fishtail, don’t be afraid to pull and separate strands once braid is complete," Stenson adds. "Make the biggest pulls where the braid starts and work your way down." For a subtle look, you can also create thinner braids along the hair part lines.
-
4. RETRO FRINGE
"Unconventional cuts with fringe were big on spring 2016 runways," he says of the retro fringe style, which pairs well with '70s-inspired fashion. "[The trend] looks best when paired with long straight hair (above) which are all about shine. For added luster without any greasy residue, spritz on a dry oil after blow drying."
-
5. YOUR GO-TO SALON
"The new salon concept combines the industry knowledge of the salon team at JCPenney, with the beauty and fashion expertise of InStyle editors," Stenson says. "It’s delivering a superior approach to professional haircare that resonates with new and younger customers."