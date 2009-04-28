Blair Waldorf, Gossip Girl's Upper East Side teenage fashionista, has turned one style quirk into a trend: her ever-present headband. What makes them so wearable? The key is to place them at least an inch back from the hairline. "If you have bangs, sweep them in front to soften the look," says the show's hairstylist, Elizabeth Reilly-Davila.



At left: Silk bow headband by Susan Daniels; shop the style.