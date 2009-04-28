Mar 9, 2018 @ 4:00 PM
Instant Style: Blair Waldorf's Headbands
1. Blair Waldorf's Headbands
Blair Waldorf, Gossip Girl's Upper East Side teenage fashionista, has turned one style quirk into a trend: her ever-present headband. What makes them so wearable? The key is to place them at least an inch back from the hairline. "If you have bangs, sweep them in front to soften the look," says the show's hairstylist, Elizabeth Reilly-Davila.
At left: Silk bow headband by Susan Daniels; shop the style.
2. Pink
Neon orchid headband by Jennifer Behr: $225; " target="NEW">jenniferbehr.com.
3. White
Double rosette headwrap by Jennifer Behr: $152; jenniferbehr.com.
4. Black
Silk bow headband by Susan Daniels; shop the style.
5. Blue
Patent-leather headband by L. Erickson; $6; buy online now at amazon.com.
6. Mocha
Rosette headwrap by Jennifer Behr: $138; jenniferbehr.com.
7. Copper
Shiny velvet headband by Susan Daniels; shop the style.
8. Red
Valentino crimson bow headband; shop the style.
9. Striped
Jennifer Ouellette skinny headband; shop the style.
10. Printed
Printed silk headscarf by Voom: $45; shop the style.
