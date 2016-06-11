A Running List of All the #InstaFamous Hair Color Trends On Your Feed

Another day, another creative color trend gone viral on Instagram. Next to sparking jealousy in the hearts of whoever happens to be stalking your page (hey girl!), and providing all the selfies, food pictures, and 15-second contouring videos you could ever wish for, Instagram has proven its ability to influence the world of hair color. Stylists on everyone's favorite photo-sharing platform have been getting especially creative with their craft, resulting in trends like the denim highlights seen above. We rounded up a list of the newest creative hair color effects you've been seeing in abundance on your feed. Scroll down to see the viral hair moments worthy of a double-tap.
-
1. Denim Hair
Not unlike your favorite pair of jeans, these varying tones of blue, navy, and grey flatter just about every skin tone—not to mention, every item in your closet.
-
2. Stenciled Hair
Just when you thought ombre was the most adventurous effect we could work on our strands, hairstylist Janine Ker hits us with full-on prints. Ker begins by drawing her pattern of choice onto a stencil, which she holds directly on the hair as she sprays color over the top. The end result? Just about everything—and we mean everything—from florals and polka dots to Saved by the Bell-esque graphics.
-
3. Jewel Toned Hair
Rich tones like amethyst or sapphire look just as glamorous adorning your neckline as they do worked into your layers. Similar to the pastel hair process, your base color must first be bleached out (unless your natural hue is already light) before the bolder tones are applied over the top. Once you find your gem of choice, make sure to bring your stash of reference 'grams for your stylist to mirror and tailor to your skin tone.
-
4. Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde Hair
Like the Robert Louis Stevenson story, this trend splits your hair color into a wild, day-glo portion to contrast your natural tone. The look certainly provides some pretty creative ways to part your layers, and even cooler, the neon side actually glows under a blacklight.
-
5. Surprise Hair Color
Business on the top, party on the bottom. The "surprise" or "hidden" hair color trend concentrates the wilder effects on your bottom layers, so it's a creative way to experiment with color if you either don't want to commit to the full effect, or are not in the kind of job where wild locks gets you brownie points. Not to mention this genius idea: the look is especially fun with a half-updo.
-
6. Rose Gold Hair
Rose gold isn't just for your midi ring collection anymore. A pastel pink tone gets infused with shots of copper and warm gold to mimic the trendiest metal of the season, almost coating your strands in that 1977 filter.