A Running List of All the #InstaFamous Hair Color Trends On Your Feed

Another day, another creative color trend gone viral on Instagram. Next to sparking jealousy in the hearts of whoever happens to be stalking your page (hey girl!), and providing all the selfies, food pictures, and 15-second contouring videos you could ever wish for, Instagram has proven its ability to influence the world of hair color. Stylists on everyone's favorite photo-sharing platform have been getting especially creative with their craft, resulting in trends like the denim highlights seen above. We rounded up a list of the newest creative hair color effects you've been seeing in abundance on your feed. Scroll down to see the viral hair moments worthy of a double-tap.