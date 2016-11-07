Illinois Hairstylists Must Now Train to Detect Domestic Violence

Hairstylists in Illinois are about to receive training outside of their standard technique courses. The state has passed a law requiring them to attend a one-hour class in spotting signs of domestic violence every two years when they renew their license, reports local news station WQAD.

The law, which goes into effect January 1, won't require hairstylists to report signs of abuse, it will offer protection from lawsuits in the event that they decide to go to the authorities. While the law is the first of its kind, this isn't the first time the beauty industry has taken a stand against domestic violence.

The Professional Beauty Association operates an abuse awareness campaign of their own called Cut It Out. It makes sense considering stylists often become accidental confidantes for their clients, often feeling comfortable in revealing details about their lives while sitting in the chair.

As far as beauty brands, Mary Kay has long raised money to both assist domestic violence victims and increase awareness of an issue that affects approximately 1 in 5 women.

The Illinois law is a promising step in the right direction in terms of helping women get the support they need in the fight against domestic violence.