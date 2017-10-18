Found: A Glitter Hairspray You'll Actually Want to Wear

Yes, you're reading that right.

Glitter hairspray is officially back, and I am so here for it. A far cry from the chunky glitter gel I once bought from Claire's in preparation for my dance recital, IGK's Preparty Hair Strobing Glitter Spray ($16; sephora.com) veers more toward the subtle end of the spectrum—if you can even imagine glitter being subtle, anyway.

Lauren Spinelli

RELATED: This Is the Glitter Lipstick the Internet Is Obsessed With

In developing the product, IGK's team used strobing, everyone's favorite highlighter-heavy makeup technique, as inspiration, but the finished effect veers more toward the soft diamond sparkle of a KiraKira filter.

"It looks pretty natural!" my friend Alena said immediately after I coated my head in the stuff. Unless the light hits at the right angle, the glitter is so fine that it isn't immediately apparent, but once you see it, it's pretty mesmerizing. The product has a slight hold, and works with every hair texture. Personally, I like to use it on days when my hair is pretty dirty—instead of putting all focus on my dry shampoo-coated roots, it's on the shimmer in my layers, which makes me feel very, very Mariah Carey.

VIDEO: Red Glitter Lips How-To With Lisa Potter-Dixon

The only downside? The glitter does tend to fall out whenever you run your fingers through your hair, which can be apparent against dark clothing. Remember a few years back when hair chalking was all the rage and it was advised to wear a shirt in a similar color to conceal transfer? There isn't exactly a way to hide the fallout, unless you're wearing a metallic color, but a light veil of regular hairspray can help better seal the shimmer into place.

If you need to find me, just follow the trail of glitter I leave everywhere these days.