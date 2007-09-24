Feb 7, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
How-To Videos: Featured Products
-
1. Get Soft, Sexy Waves
-
2. Get Soft, Sexy Waves
Seta Silk Polishing Cream, Oscar Blandi, $19; at sephora.com.
-
3. Get Soft, Sexy Waves
Soft Spray Light Hold Finishing Spray, Paul Mitchell, $11; at folica.com.
-
4. At-Home Highlights
Nourishing Multi-Lights Highlighting Kit, Garnier Nutrisse, $7.50; at walgreens.com.
-
5. At-Home Highlights
Eyebrow Brush and Comb, Sorme, $3.50; at folica.com.
-
6. Cut Your Own Bangs
Stainless steel hair scissors, Titania Beauty Care, $24; at drugstore.com.
-
7. Un-done Bun
Hands2Hair Styling Creme, DuWop, $16.50; at drugstore.com.
-
8. Un-done Bun
Soft Hold Gentle Solution, Rene Furterer, $23; at folica.com.
-
9. Flat Iron 101
Moisturizing Heat Protecting Boost, Sedu, $13; at folica.com.
-
10. Flat Iron 101
Ceramic Styling Iron, FHI, $105; at www.blissworld.com.
-
11. Flat Iron 101
Natural Eyebrow Brush, Shu Uemura, $10; at shuuemura.com.
-
12. Flat Iron 101
Non-Aerosol Hairspray, Clinique, $12; at clinique.com.
-
13. Flat Iron 101
Bb Shine, Bumble amp Bumble, $39; at fredsegalbeauty.com.
-
14. 40's Style Waves
Defense Pre-Style Thermal/UV Protectant, Coiff by Frederic Fekkai, $25; at drugstore.com.
-
15. 40's Style Waves
Professional Curling Iron, Ceramic Tools, $40; at folica.com.
-
16. 40's Style Waves
Mini Salon Clips, Scunci, $3; at walgreens.com.
-
17. 40's Style Waves
Handy Bristle & Nylon Hair Brush, Mason Pearson, $98; at dermstore.com.
-
18. 40's Style Waves
Smoothing Serum, Matrix Biolage, $13; at Goddess-within.com.
-
19. Curly to Straight
Proteine di Jasmine Protein Mist for Restyling Hair, Oscar Blandi, $18; at oscarblandi.com.
-
20. Curly to Straight
Olio di Jasmine Hair Serum, Oscar Blandi, $24; at oscarblandi.com.
-
21. Make Your Blow-Out Last
Pronto Dry Shampoo, Oscar Blandi, $19; at oscarblandi.com.
-
22. Red Carpet Updos
Hair Pins, Goody, $3; at drugstores or duanereade.com.
-
23. Make Your Blowout Last
No-Slip Grip Thick Hair Filigree Barrette, Scunci, $2.50; at walgreens.com.
-
24. Make Your Blow-Out Last
Big Diamond Ponytail Holder, Cara Accessories, $15; at nordstrom.com.
-
25. Office-to-Evening Hair
Light Elements Smoothing Fluid, Aveda, $23; at aveda.com.
-
26. Office-to-Evening Hair
Patent Leather Headband, Cara Accessories, $68; at nordstrom.com.
-
27. Office-to-Evening Hair
No Damage Firm and Tight Elastic Headbands, Scunci, $3; at walgreens.com.
-
28. Office-to-Evening Hair
Skinny Crystal Headband by Tasha, $88; at nordstrom.com.
-
29. Office-to-Evening Hair
Beautiful Hold Hairspray, Ted Gibson, $32; at drugstore.com.
-
30. Red Carpet Up-Do
Bungee bands, Smoothies by Intuition, $3.50; at smoothiesbyintuition.com.
-
31. Red Carpet Up-Do
Blue Empress Stone Pin, Gerard Yosca, $80; at hairboutique.com.
-
32. Salon Quality Shine
Color Glaze, John Frieda, $10; at drugstores or drugstore.com.
-
33. Single Process Color
Feria Haircolor, L'Oreal, $10; at drugstores or drugstore.com.
-
34. Weatherproof Your Hair
Shine Serum, Kimble Hair Care, $24.50; at kimblehaircare.com.
-
35. Weatherproof Your Hair
Wax Stick, Kimble Hair Care, $17; at kimblehaircare.com.
-
36. Weatherproof Your Hair
Retrospective Aerosol Hair Spray, Kimble Hair Care, $25; at kimblehaircare.com.
-
37. Style Your Bob
Hair Butter, Kimble Hair Care, $25; at kimblehaircare.com.
-
38. Style Your Bob
Soft Comb Band, Karina Hair Accessories, $4; at hairboutique.com.
-
39. DIY Extensions
Shape and Hold Spritz, Kimble Hair Care, $22.50; at kimblehaircare.com.
-
40. Extensions
Clip-in extensions, HairDo by Jessica Simpson; at hairextensions.com.
-
41. DIY Extensions
Foam head, $3.50; at ebonyonline.com.
Get Soft, Sexy Waves
Must Reads
Jan 9, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
This Volume Spray Instantly Transformed My Flat-as-Pancake Hair
Jan 7, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
9 Hair Tools That Will Help You Get Ready Faster
Dec 27, 2017 @ 11:00 AM
The Internet Is Freaking Out Over This Frizz-Fighting Product
Dec 26, 2017 @ 4:00 PM
Editor-Tested: The 9 Best Dry Shampoos, Ranked
Dec 13, 2017 @ 4:45 PM
The Hair Dryer That Changed My Life
Dec 3, 2017 @ 9:15 AM