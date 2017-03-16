7 Ways to Prevent Hat Head on Kentucky Derby Day

When attending the annual Kentucky Derby held each year in Louisville on the first Saturday of May, the hat you wear is arguably more important than the horse race itself. But, over-the-top headgear comes with a heavy price: hat head.

You know what they say: The bigger the hat, the more flat, fuzzy, or static-y your strands will be once you take it off. Since wearing a headpiece all day is a large commitment, you’re going to want to have to option of taking it off without your disastrous-looking hair.

In the name of good Derby hair, we’ve rounded up your complete your complete arsenal for preventing and quickly fixing hat head. Now off to the races.

