Miranda Kerr Demonstrates 5 Gorgeous Ways to Style Short Hair

Miranda Kerr certainly knows how versatile short hair can be. Last month, the supermodel chopped her trademark layers into a chin-skimming bob, and ever since, she's been on a roll with one enviable hairstyle after another. The gorgeous retro waves she wore to the Oscars after-party stand out as one of our favorite looks so far. Next to that classic red lip, the subtle volume around her crown paired with loose, touchable curls gave off some serious Marilyn Monroe vibes. Scroll down to see four more times Miranda Kerr's gorgeous bob was the very definition of #HairGoals.

