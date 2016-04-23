How to Get the Best Bangs for Your Face Shape

Nothing can bust you out of a hair rut quite like getting bangs. But before you make the cut, consider having a one-night stand with a faux fringe, like Gigi Hadid recently did for an awards show. "If you're scared to commit, clip-in bangs can let you experiment with a new look without the dreaded grow-out factor," says N.Y.C. hairstylist Matt Fugate who works with fellow model Karlie Kloss. He also suggests having the hair piece cut by a stylist so it's tailored to your face shape, which is the key factor in what type of bangs you should sport.

If you have a round face (think: Christina Ricci) you'll want bangs that span only to the sides of your eyes. "Going across the whole forehead will widen the appearance of the face," says Fugate. If you have a heart-shaped face like Reese Witherspoon, a side bang helps balance the angularity of your chin, he explains. If you have a square face like Olivia Wilde, consider a long wispy fringe that falls towards the cheekbones. "It creates a bit of softness since the jawline is already so prominent."

Longer faces, like Alexa Chung's, can play with a short Brigitte Bardot bang, which "draws the eye upwards," says Fugate. And if you have an oval face, lucky you! Your symmetrical structure allows you to play with a variety of different bangs—why not take a cue from Taylor Swift and go for a heavy shaggy fringe that looks modern?