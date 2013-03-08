Not every sunny blonde highlight is created equal, but by determining your skin's undertones, you'll be able to find the exact shade that flatters you best. "If you have a tendency to wear gold jewelry and are flattered by warmer colors, then buttery and golden blonde tones will work," said celebrity colorist Marie Robinson, who works with Michelle Williams. "If you wear silver colors and are flattered by cooler colors, then beige and cool ash tones will work well."



Warm complexions like Williams' should ask for equally warm colors, but if you have cool undertones like Emma Stone, you can pull off ash-based hues, or even colors closer to the platinum end of the spectrum. "If you're not sure whether you can handle the brightness, try hairpieces next to your skin to see if it makes you look too washed out," Robinson added.