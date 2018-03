Ponytails will run rampant this summer and to keep breakage to a minimum try bungee elastics ($5/4; rickysnyc.com )-known for doing less damage than regular elastics. "You don't have to pull hair through them, which makes your hair less prone to snags, and the hook closures give you the control to make them as tight as you like," says celebrity hairstylist Staci Child.Add to Facebook | Add to Twitter