Call it the Blowback: an entirely new species of big hair brought to us by two gutsy blondes who dared to début a look that blasts the front of your hair up and back while allowing the rest of your strands to follow the laws of gravity. But if high-voltage height was hot, Gwen Stefani and Dianna Agron each did volume her own way, with Stefani going sculpted and glam, and Agron opting for sleek.



