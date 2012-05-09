Mar 9, 2018 @ 4:00 PM
Hollywood's Hottest Hair Trends
-
1. Jazzed Up Finger Waves
A crop of saucy pin curls sported by fearless celebrities kicked off the year in hair right-and threatened a smackdown of the ever-popular, not that there's anything wrong with them, long and loose waves. Our fave take on flapper chic? The subtle bends worn by Keira Knightley and Iman that rippled into a loose chignon.
-
2. Swept-Back Volume
Call it the Blowback: an entirely new species of big hair brought to us by two gutsy blondes who dared to début a look that blasts the front of your hair up and back while allowing the rest of your strands to follow the laws of gravity. But if high-voltage height was hot, Gwen Stefani and Dianna Agron each did volume her own way, with Stefani going sculpted and glam, and Agron opting for sleek.
-
3. Braided Headbands
Braids are big. Headbands are big. See where this is going? Called Heidi braids when stars debuted them at the start of the awards-show season (risking all manner of snarky "leave your lederhosen at home?" comments), these plaits, pinned across the head, looked freshest when left a bit undone a la Kirsten Dunst's wispy version, or put into a bun like Freida Pinto.
-
4. Clip-In Crayola
Blink and you'll miss these bright hair extensions-because they'll be gone by the next day's business lunch. Maybe that's the appeal for celebs like Jennifer Love Hewitt and Selena Gomez, who combined their bold streaks with polished blowouts, turning super-trendy into sweet.
-
5. Head Gear
Free spirits, take note: The headpiece is back, thanks in large part to Nicole Richie, who designed Indian-inspired versions for her House of Harlow collection. They were promptly spotted on semiprofessional gypsy Vanessa Hudgens, who wore her gold chains to an event, followed by professional glamour girl Kim Kardashian, who took her piece casual with jeans and a sweater.
-
6. Sleek Graphic Updos
Here's one for the sophisticates: Slice hair into a deep side part, slick it back with highgloss gel, then fasten it into a bun at the nape of the neck. This style works especially well with dark hair like Anne Hathaway's and Camilla Belle's (all that shine!) and with full, but groomed, brows.
-
7. Heavy Bangs
There's nothing like a new set of bangs to banish ho-hum. And this year's full-on fringe has especially transformative powers, lending even the most straightforward styles a touch of drama. While the trend this year is a heavier bang cut straight across the forehead (see Brandy's), there is plenty of variation too-like Reese Witherspoon's platinum spikes cut jaggedly below her brows.
-
8. Rainbow's End
Young, restless, and between projects? Rather than go all out with all-over blue or pink, Dakota Fanning and Kate Bosworth sported the good-girl alternative to club-kid hair color, having just their ends dyed for a pop that gradually faded-last year's ombre influence, no doubt-into their regular blond.
-
9. The Versatile Pixie
Every cut needs a champion. This year a slightly longer version of the pixie has Carey Mulligan taking it up, over, and all around-in everything from smooth swirls to side-swept bangs.
-
10. Jeweled Headbands
The winner in this year's hair accessories category: big, lush headbands designed for dress-up with velvet, precious metals, and raw-cut gems. Michelle Williams spearheaded the trend by sporting bold deco pieces that looked effortlessly sophisticated (and seriously no-fuss) atop her signature pixie. Other defining moments included Jaime King in a crown of rhinestones and metal, and Charlize Theron with a cool streak of icy shimmer nestled just past the loose front pieces of her artful, side-swept bun.
-
11. Feeling Blue
Blue hair is no longer just for kids. In fact, as bold color continues to edge toward the mainstream, azure in particular has gone highbrow. Katy Perry's blueberry tint was handcrafted by hair guru Rita Hazan, and Lady Gaga had a turquoise wig made to complement her couture gown.
-
12. The Brand New Bob
Always a crowd-pleaser, this versatile cut-in slightly longer, shoulder-grazing lengths-made a strong showing this year. From Mena Suvari's straight and blunt version, to soft the soft and sleek style worn by Emily Blunt, the latest individualized bobs offered something for everyone.
