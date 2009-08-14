THE LOOK Chin-length finger waves

HOW-TO Start by combing gel through hair. To create finger waves, stylist Edward Tricomi says, "Using a fine-tooth comb and your finger, start at the root of the hair and using your finger as a guide for the comb, lean the comb on your index finger and swirl it downward, indenting every turn. Use the finger as a placeholder as you form s-shape curls with the comb. As you go, place a bobby pin to hold it while the gel dries. Once dry, remove the bobbyi pins and slightly and very gently brush out with a paddle brush to give it a less-stiff feel." This style is best on chin-length cuts.

INSIDER TRICK "You can create this look with a curling iron by alternating the curl between pieces with some curled to the front and the others to the back," says Tricomi.

BUY ONLINE NOW Hard hold gel, Alterna, $19; drugstore.com.



