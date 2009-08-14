Aug 11, 2015 @ 6:45 PM
The Best Hollywood Waves
-
1. Julie Bowen
WHEN: The 2012 Golden Globes
HOW-TO: Bowen's hairstylist Jill Crosby began by drying the actress's hair, then created "S" shaped waves with a curling wand, using the smaller end near the hairline. "I was inspired by Grace Kelly's look, and wanted to create beautiful, loose curls-not tight ringlets," Crosby said. Bowen's hair was set in rollers, then brushed with a wide-tooth comb so her style wouldn't lose its shape. "Be sure to set the angle of the curl diagonally," Crosby advised. "This ensures a soft, dropped curl once rollers are removed."
Try on Julie Bowen's many hairstyles in our Hollywood Makeover Tool!
-
2. January Jones
WHEN The 2011 Golden Globes
WHY IT WORKS Jones stepped out of Betty Draper's wardrobe and into Versace's sexy, modern gown. For her hair, stylist Renato Campora was inspired by '60s beauty and channeled "old hollywood with a twist." He side-parted her locks before blowing them dry and setting her hair in hot rollers. Once cooled, Campora brushed through her strands and finished with a blast of hairspray.
-
3. Kate Beckinsale
THE LOOK Side-parted waves
HOW-TO Apply anti-frizz cream to hair and part. Using a round brush, blow-dry the hair to smooth. Barrel curl large sections under and away from the face and pin the spirals into place as they cool. Brush the style to finish and apply Brilliant Glossing Cream then secure the look with hairspray ?for all night hold," says stylist Adir Abergel.
INSIDER TRICK For the most flattering part start parallel to the eyebrow arch.
BUY ONLINE NOW Fekkai Advanced Brilliant Glossing Cream, $23; Fekkai.com
Try on Kate?s hair now!
-
4. Diane Kruger
THE LOOK Polished waves
HOW-TO Mist damp locks with volumizer and blow-dry head upside-down. Flip hair into place and finish drying with a round brush. Set large sections with ceramic rollers until cooled and spray loose curls with dry shampoo while finger combing.
INSIDER TRICK Get polished results by picking the right tools. ?Ionic dryers reduce frizz and boar bristle brushes add shine,? says stylist Richard Marin.
BUY ONLINE NOW Remington TIStudio Pearl Ceramic Heated Clip Hair Setter, $45; remingtonproducts.com
Try on Diane?s hair now!
-
5. Kristen Bell
THE LOOK Side-swept curls
HOW-TO To create Kristen Bell's old Hollywood waves, stylist Craig Gangi applied mousse to her hair before blowing it out with a round brush and setting it in curlers. Once cooled, Gangi removed the rollers and gently worked the waves into a part with a boar bristle brush-clipping one side back as a finishing touch.
INSIDER TRICK For a style that lasts all night, "Crisscross the bobby pins for extra hold, and coat hair with a strong finishing spray," says Gangi.
BUY ONLINE NOW Tresemme Naturals Lightweight Mousse, $5.49; at drugstore.com.
Try on Kristen's hair now!
-
6. Kate Winslet
THE LOOK A modern Veronica Lake
HOW-TO To create this retro look, stylist Renato Campora combined Frederic Fekkai Coiff Strong Hold Volume Mousse with silkening cream and applied the mixture from roots to ends. He combed-in a side-part, clipped the style in place, then went in with a 1” curling iron to create Winslet’s soft waves. He finished with a blast of hairspray.
INSIDER TRICK Make sure you part the hair before it dries and pin it as it cools— it will help the style set.
BUY ONLINE NOW Frederic Fekkai Coiff Strong Hold Volume Mousse, $23; ulta.com.
Try on Kate Winslet’s hair now!
-
7. Jennifer Lopez
THE LOOK Major '70s volume
HOW-TO Inspired by Lopez’s dramatic Versace gown, stylist Robert Vetica created a sexy disco-era coif. This textured look began with an application of Moroccanoil Treatment in the singer's wet hair. Vetica created a middle part, then blow-dried her locks smooth with a large round brush. Using a 1” iron, he created small curls then combed through them to loosen the spirals. He finished by backcombing the layers around her nape for maximum fullness.
INSIDER TRICK Get perfect curls with good technique: Start in the back and pull the spirals down as you work towards the front.
BUY ONLINE NOW Oil Treatment, Moroccanoil, $39; moroccanoil.com.
Try on Jennifer Lopez’s hair now!
-
8. Megan Fox
THE LOOK Soft mermaid waves
HOW-TO "I wanted her to look chic but not too overdone," said stylist Renato Campora, who created the look. Campora applied strong hold mousse as the foundation and used a round brush and dryer to give the roots extra volume. To create soft waves he took one-inch sections and wrapped them around a medium sized curling iron held horizontally. He finished with a blast of lightweight hairspray.
INSIDER TRICK For a tiny bit of extra shine, try smoothing on a dab of a hair glaze.
BUY ONLINE NOW Frederic Fekkai Technician Color Care Color-Protecting Glaze, $19; folica.com.
Try on Megan Fox's hair now!
-
9. January Jones
THE LOOK Glamorous curls
HOW-TO Mark Townsend, who created this look for Jones, applied a dollop of mousse to wet strands and blew it dry. He side-parted the hair, spritzed it with heat protection spray, and wrapped sections around a medium-sized curling iron. He pinned the curls to the head to let them cool, then brushed through the spirals.
INSIDER TRICK “Use a bristle brush and finish with a lacquer spray for extra shine,” says Townsend.
BUY ONLINE NOW Matrix Biolage Shine Endure Spritz, $14; matrix.com
Try on January's hair now!
-
10. Olivia Wilde
THE LOOK Curly waves pulled to the side
HOW-TO Blow-dry hair using a flat brush. "The curls start halfway down the hair shaft, so the trick is to keep the root flat," says stylist Tom Brophy. When dry, part the hair and curl sections with a medium-size iron. "Begin a few inches from the end of the hair, wrap the hair around the iron leaving the ends out," says Brophy. "As you work up the hair shaft towards the root with the iron the waves become larger and looser and the curls towards the end are smaller defined. Pin one side behind the ear to secure the style. Finish with spray gloss for shine and a light hair spray."
INSIDER TRICK "Separate the bottom curls but taking hair spray and piecing the sections out. This way the style does not look too coiffed," adds Brophy.
BUY ONLINE NOW Lamas Beauty Hold Me Spray, $15; at lamasbeauty.com.
Try on Olivia's hair now!
-
11. Kate Bosworth
THE LOOK 40s-inspired pinned-up curls
HOW-TO Add shine spray to wet hair and blow-dry using a medim-size round brush until 75 percent dry. Create a part that lines up with the outside of the eye and finish drying on a cold setting (to maximize shine). For the hair around the face, use a two-inch curling iron. Roll curls and gently remove iron while keeping the curl intact and secure it to the head with a bobby pin. For the back of the hair, curl holding the iron horizontal to the head, going just up to the hairline, and in to the head with a bobby pin. The back section can be done in two to three sections. Finish with a heavy shine spray.
INSIDER TRICK: After you finish curling the front area, put a clip into the hair above the eye on the side with more hair to get the rounded wave.
BUY ONLINE NOW Jonathan Product IB Shield Humidity Lock-Out Shine Spray, $32; beautysak.com.
Try on Kate's hair now!
-
12. Anne Hathaway
THE LOOK Loose, Old-Hollywood curls
HOW-TO After washing and conditioning strands, distribute a dime-size drop of styling lotion from roots to ends to pre-set hair and lock in texture. Next, flip your head over and blow-dry strands using a large paddle brush, combing from the nape of your neck up towards ends. "This will help create natural volume at the roots," says Hathaway's stylist Kevin Mancuso. When hair is about 80 percent dry, flip your head back and finish drying with a medium round brush, spinning it at the ends for a smooth, polished wave. Create a side part, then use a medium barrel curling iron to shape only the bottom sections of hair (below eye level). Mist strands with a lightweight hairspray to keep the style in place.
INSIDER TRICK "The more moisturized your hair is, the less product you'll need," Mancuso says. "Use a hydrating shampoo and conditioner so you can skip extra creams and serums that can weigh curls down."
BUY ONLINE NOW Nexxus VersaStyler Artistic Designing Lotion, $13, drugstore.com.
-
13. Amanda Seyfried
Amanda Seyfried wore her shiny blonde locks down and wavy-reminiscent of Old Hollywood beauty Veronica Lake.
-
14. Michelle Williams
THE LOOK Chin-length finger waves
HOW-TO Start by combing gel through hair. To create finger waves, stylist Edward Tricomi says, "Using a fine-tooth comb and your finger, start at the root of the hair and using your finger as a guide for the comb, lean the comb on your index finger and swirl it downward, indenting every turn. Use the finger as a placeholder as you form s-shape curls with the comb. As you go, place a bobby pin to hold it while the gel dries. Once dry, remove the bobbyi pins and slightly and very gently brush out with a paddle brush to give it a less-stiff feel." This style is best on chin-length cuts.
INSIDER TRICK "You can create this look with a curling iron by alternating the curl between pieces with some curled to the front and the others to the back," says Tricomi.
BUY ONLINE NOW Hard hold gel, Alterna, $19; drugstore.com.
Try on short hair now!
-
15. Scarlett Johansson
THE LOOK Old Hollywood Curls
HOW-TO Part dry hair with an extreme side part, then set in hot rollers for 30 minutes. After rollers are removed and hair has cooled, gently brush through the hair to smooth them out. "Fix any unruly curls with your fingers and reinforce the shape with hairspray," says David John, stylist at the Serge Normant at John Frieda Salon in Los Angeles. Finish the look with a barrette or bobby pin on one side.
INSIDER TRICK Use thermal sprays and other protective products to enhance your curls while shielding your hair from hot tool damage.
BUY ONLINE NOW Iron Design, Shu Uemura, $28; luxuryparlor.com.
-
16. Charlize Theron
THE LOOK Chin-length waves
HOW-TO This look is best for hair that hits between the chin and shoulder. There are a few ways to get curls: with an iron, with hot rollers or with pin curls-or a combination of those methods. Start with a curling iron on a section of hair. After you release the iron, re-roll the curl and pin it to the head with a bobby pin. Remove the pins after 10 minutes and secure with spray.
INSIDER TRICK A rhinestone clip adds to the old Hollywood feel of this glamorous look.
BUY ONLINE NOW T3 PRO EverTwirl Curling Iron, $89; Sephora.com http://www.sephora.com/browse/product.jhtml?id=P230106ampcategoryId=C10450ampshouldPaginate=true
Try on Charlize's hair now!
-
17. Jennifer Lopez
THE LOOK Clipped-up Hollywood curls
HOW-TO Start with mousse on damp hair, says Sebastian Professional stylist Thomas Dunkin. Blow-dry with a large round brush to create as much volume as possible. Once completely dry, use a medium-size curling iron to curl small sections and secure each one up in a curl with a pin. Allow hair to cool off; remove the pins and brush through vigorously. Finish with a de-frizzing gloss to remove static from the hair.
INSIDER TRICK Pulling the hair up on one side is a great way to display your earrings, says Dunkin.
BUY ONLINE NOW Ion Anti-Frizz spray gloss, $8; sallybeauty.com.
Try on Jennifer's hair now!
-
18. Malin Akerman
THE LOOK Sexy waves
HOW-TO Start with soft-hold mousse on damp hair, says Michael Murphy of New York’s EIJI Salon. Then twist and roll small sections of hair into pin curls and clip. “Don’t get too close the roots,” says Murphy. “You want body throughout the hair, not at the root.” Dry hair with a diffuser to speed up the process and then when dry, release the pin-curls and gently separate them with fingers.
INSIDER TRICK “This look works best for those with fine, longer locks because it easily adds volume and body for a very sexy, carefree look,” says Murphy.
BUY ONLINE NOW Sunsilk mousse, $4.50; walgreens.com.
Try on Malin's hair now!
-
19. Alicia Keys
THE LOOK Glam waves
HOW-TO N.Y.C.-based hairstylist Alejandra says to start with smoothing balm on wet hair and then blow-dry using a medium-size round brush. "Take one-inch sections of dry hair, spray with a thermal shine spray, then use a half-inch curling iron to curl the entire head," says Alejandra. "When finished, brush hair out lightly."
INSIDER TRICK "Always use a thermal shine spray to hold curl and add shine," says Alejandra.
BUY ONLINE NOW Abba Thermal Protect spray, $16; at planetbeauty.com.
Try on Alicia's hair now!
-
20. Naomi Watts
THE LOOK Shoulder-length curly bob
HOW-TO Mimic Naomi's style with a cut just above the shoulders. The curls give the appearance of a shorter bob. On wet hair, apply a curl-defining lotion and blow-dry. Put in two-inch Velcro rollers for 20 minutes, remove rollers and finish with Kevin Murphy Easy Rider to tame and define curls.
BUY ONLINE NOW Kevin Murphy Easy Rider, $28; amazon.com.
Try on Naomi's hair now!
-
21. Jennifer Hudson
THE LOOK Short blunt bangs
HOW-TO Blow dry hair straight. Use a flat iron to get the bangs stick-straight. Curl the rest of the hair with a 1½-inch barrel iron.
INSIDER TRICK "If you have a round face, then get a shorter bang," says stylist River Lloyd. "It will look like you have a longer forehead," which lengthens the face.
BUY ONLINE NOW Buy Online Now: Elchim Hair Dryer, $99.25; beautysak.com.
Try on Jennifer's hair now!
1 of 21
WHEN: The 2012 Golden Globes
Julie Bowen
WHEN: The 2012 Golden Globes
HOW-TO: Bowen's hairstylist Jill Crosby began by drying the actress's hair, then created "S" shaped waves with a curling wand, using the smaller end near the hairline. "I was inspired by Grace Kelly's look, and wanted to create beautiful, loose curls-not tight ringlets," Crosby said. Bowen's hair was set in rollers, then brushed with a wide-tooth comb so her style wouldn't lose its shape. "Be sure to set the angle of the curl diagonally," Crosby advised. "This ensures a soft, dropped curl once rollers are removed."
Try on Julie Bowen's many hairstyles in our Hollywood Makeover Tool!
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Aug 4, 2015 @ 3:30 PM
Here's Exactly How Often You Should Deep Condition Your Strands
May 29, 2015 @ 2:45 PM