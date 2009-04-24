"Double-prong pin curl clips are essential in an at-home curl set. Curl 1-inch sections of hair, then roll gently into a circle close to the scalp and secure with a clip. Repeat over the entire head, spray with a light fixing spray, and leave in for however long you have."

-Pasquale Ferrante of ION Studio in N.Y.C. (clients include Katy Perry and Colby Caillat)



$8/100; buy online now at amazon.com