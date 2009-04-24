Feb 7, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Hollywood Pros Pick the Top Products Under $10
-
1. Creme of Nature Sunflower & Coconut Detangling Conditioning Shampoo
"I love this shampoo for women with really coarse texture because it's so hydrating."
-Kiyah Wright (clients include Kerry Washington and Tyra Banks)
$6; buy online now at hairproducts.com
-
2. Goody Ouchless Elastics
"These don't have metal on them, so they won't snag your hair. They now come in natural colors to blend in with your shade."
-Kimberly Kimble (clients include Beyonce and Mary J. Blige)
$3; buy online now at drugstore.com
-
3. Tresemme Freeze & Control Hair Spray
"This brushes out of your hair without flaking so you can easily switch to a more relaxed style."
-Tippi Shorter (clients include Alicia Keys and Jennifer Hudson)
$5; buy online now at walgreens.com
-
4. Cardinal Neon Rattail Comb
"For a ponytail chignon, use this tool to add volume at the crown of your head. It's the best."
-Richard Marin (clients include Katherine Heigl and Megan Fox)
$1; buy online now at sallybeauty.com
-
5. Aveda Shampure Shampoo
"Great daily shampoo, it's gentle and packed with organic ingredients."
-Anthony Cristiano (clients include Demi Moore and Mariah Carey)
$9.50; buy online now at aveda.com
-
6. Soft 'n Style Pin Curl Clips
"Double-prong pin curl clips are essential in an at-home curl set. Curl 1-inch sections of hair, then roll gently into a circle close to the scalp and secure with a clip. Repeat over the entire head, spray with a light fixing spray, and leave in for however long you have."
-Pasquale Ferrante of ION Studio in N.Y.C. (clients include Katy Perry and Colby Caillat)
$8/100; buy online now at amazon.com
-
7. Sunsilk Waves of Envy
"It gives beautiful tousled beach hair. Spray on hair and let it dry naturally."
-Anthony Cristiano
$4; buy online now at drugstore.com
-
8. Spornette Porcupine Boar and Nylon Bristle Mixture Brush
"The nylon-porcupine bristles on this brush pick up the strands from the scalp, and the short boar bristles smooth the hair shaft. Round brushes create more tension with hair than flat ones do, which ultimately makes for a straighter, sleeker style."
-Mark Townsend (clients include Natalie Portman and Cate Blanchett)
$9; buy online now at beautysak.com
-
9. Johnson's Baby Shampoo
"It's a gentle cleansing shampoo that's not too abrasive on hair."
-Frederic Fekkai (clients include Heidi Klum and Debra Messing)
$5; buy online now at walgreens.com
-
10. Conair Self-Grip Rollers
"These are great for adding quick volume to the hair. Just add rollers to dry hair, lightly mist with aerosol hairspray, heat with a hairdryer, let cool and remove."
-Anthony Cristiano
$8; buy online now at drugstore.com
