7 Tools to Simplify Your Holiday Hair Styling Routine

Between work, gift shopping, parties, and travel plans, stressing out about how we’re going to style our hair during the busy holiday season is the last thing we need to add to our growing to-do lists—not to mention trying to squeeze in enough primping time in our schedules. The solution to this dilemma is an arsenal of hair tools that simplifies styling glamorous waves, chignons, topknots and everything in-between. Luckily we’ve compiled the best tools to streamline styling and keep your tresses fabulous from now until New Year’s.
1. Conair Infiniti Pro Secret Wave
This curling device may look intimidating, but once you get the hang of it, it makes styling perfect curls simple by doing all the work for you. Clamp the tool at the root of a section of your hair. The device will feed the hair through and beep when the curl is done. The handy timing feature allows you to decide how tight you want the curl, but the best part is that you’ll absolutely get no finger, forearm, or forehead burns.
$60; ulta.com
2. Kiss Instawave Automatic Curler
If lack of coordination is the only thing coming between you and effortless waves like Blake Lively’s for your office holiday party, this automatic curler makes makes creating them as easy as pushing a button.
$50; ulta.com
3. Remington Anywhere Curls Retractable Curling Wand
Stash this travel-size curling wand in your purse to create glam curls before you leave the office for the party. It’s also the perfect size to pack in your carry-on for your trip home for the holidays.
$25; remington.com
4. Hot Tools Hot Air Styler
You can plan for a frizz-free holiday thanks to this hot air styler. Its ceramic and titanium body works on a variety of hair types and textures by using heat to seal hair’s cuticles, which leaves you with shiny, soft tresses.
$65; ulta.com
5. Amika Movos Wireless Styler
Travelling for out of town holiday commitments can leave little primping time between arrival time, and party time. We’ve lost count the number of times we’ve found ourselves in a public restroom without a single outlet in sight, so if you’re stuck at an airport, a wireless styler like Amika's makes freshening up your hair as soon as you land a reality.
$150; sephora.com
6. Plugged In Ceramic Tourmaline Volumizing Heat Brush
Give your holiday hairstyles some lift by using a heated round brush to smooth and instantly add volume to your strands.
$40; sallybeauty.com
7. ghd Arctic Gold Classic Styling Gift Set
Compact styling tools make styling on the go a breeze, but the problem is that often they’re too hot to store away in your bag—and no one wants to be late to a party because they’re waiting for their flat iron to simmer down. GHD’s styling set solves this dilemma by packaging this tool in a sleek, heat-resistant case and protective plate guard so you can style and go.
$225; sephora.com