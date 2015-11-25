7 Tools to Simplify Your Holiday Hair Styling Routine

This curling device may look intimidating, but once you get the hang of it, it makes styling perfect curls simple by doing all the work for you. Clamp the tool at the root of a section of your hair. The device will feed the hair through and beep when the curl is done. The handy timing feature allows you to decide how tight you want the curl, but the best part is that you’ll absolutely get no finger, forearm, or forehead burns.

$60; ulta.com