Feb 15, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
Highlights
1. Ashley GreeneTHE LOOK Dimensional highlights
HOW-TO To get Greene?s rich blond style, ?Ask your colorist to keep your highlights 1/4 to 1/2 inch away from your hairline or part,? advises colorist Jason Backe advises. If you?re coloring at home, the same rule applies.
INSIDER TRICK Greene?s highlights give her hair movement, but there?s another bonus: ?You won?t be a slave to the new growth, because you can't see where the highlights begin.?
BUY ONLINE NOW Ted Gibson Clarity color shampoo, $19.99; at tedgibsonbeauty.com.
2. Jennifer Aniston
3. Ashley Olsen
4. Halle BerryTHE LOOK Light, Sexy Curls
HOW-TO After washing hair with a light shampoo and conditioner, apply a conditioning cream to wet hair to control the frizz and add shine. Then blow-dry the hair about 70 percent. Gently brush through the hair with a round brush to add a light curl to the ends.
INSIDER TRICK "Brush hair with a medium-round brush to achieve Halle Berry's curl at the ends," says Daniel Fortunato of the Patrick Melville Salon and Spa. "A small brush or big brush will not have the same result."
BUY ONLINE NOW Whipped Crème, Sebastian; visit Sebastian professional.com for stores.
5. Mischa BartonTHE LOOK Soft blunt bangs
HOW-TO Have the stylist cut the bangs at eye level-because when hair dries, it bounces up a bit shorter. Blow-dry straight with a paddle brush after applying a straightening balm.
INSIDER TRICK Bangs look softer if they're cut with a razor.
BUY ONLINE NOW Frederic Fekkai Straight Away Straightening Balm, $17.50;
6. Jessica BielTHE LOOK Shoulder-length waves
HOW-TO Start with a styling cream on wet hair and blow-dry with a two-inch round brush. Use a small-barrel curling iron to wrap pieces vertically up to the chin. Finish with a light-hold hairspray.
INSIDER TRICK "Put your hair on top of your head in a loose ponytail when you go to bed," says Donka Kuzmanovski of Chicago's Siren Salon. "It prevents hair from looking flat the next day."
BUY ONLINE NOW Bumble & Bumble Styling Creme, $25; joybeauty.com.
7. Penelope CruzTHE LOOK Voluminous Bombshell hair
HOW-TOThree elements will help get this kind of volume: a volumizer applied to wet hair; blow-drying the hair 75 percent of the way with your head upside down; and creating a zig-zag part once the hair is dry. Use a large round brush to blow-dry the hair when you flip it back up. Flip back over and apply hairspray, then create the haphazard parts in the hair.
INSIDER TRICK Don't have enough hair to pull this look off? Try extensions!
BUY ONLINE NOW Sunsilk Daring Volume Spray-on Mousse, $3; drugstore.com.
8. Rebecca RomijnTHE LOOK Half up with movement
HOW-TO Stylist Jamie Bakos recommends the following steps for this style: Spray in volumizer on the roots when wet. Blow dry hair with a round brush, bending the ends of the hair in an outwards motion. Choose a messy part, then loosely pull sides of the hair back and secure it with bobby pins or a clip.
INSIDER TRICK Lightly comb roots on the crown before pulling hair back for a little sexy volume.
BUY ONLINE NOW Phyto Phytovolume Actif Volumizer Spray; $28; beautyexclusive.com.
9. Mandy MooreTHE LOOK Draping curtain bangs
HOW-TO Let hair air-dry 75 percent, then finish drying with a small round brush. Dry bangs using the brush, slightly twisting the brush as you pull through the bang to give it a face-framing shape. Finish with a light hairspray to keep in place.
INSIDER TRICK Blunt bangs make the face look wider. You can part bangs like Mandy's to reveal more forehead area.
BUY ONLINE NOW Sebastian Shaper Spray Regular, $15.99; salonsavings.com.
10. FergieTHE LOOK Undone glamorous waves
HOW-TO Curl dry hair with a 1 1/2-inch curling iron, says Bumble and bumble stylist Michele Fiona. Pull a few pieces back, leaving most of the hair to cascade around the shoulders.
INSIDER TRICK "This look looks amazing on really curly hair since pinning hair back will help with controlling volume, which is often an issue for curly types," says Fiona.
BUY ONLINE NOW 1 1/2-inch iron, TIGI, $20; ulta.com.
11. Jessica AlbaTHE LOOK Long wispy bangs
HOW-TO Blow-dry with a paddle brush, not a round one, to avoid a wave-like effect on hair and bangs. Finish with an anti-frizz spray to ensure a smooth look.
INSIDER TRICK Because of the thinness of these bangs, they can easily be pinned to the side or clipped back and are easy to
grow out.
BUY ONLINE NOW Spornette Small Paddle Brush, $6; shop.com.
12. AshantiTHE LOOK Face-framing layers
HOW-TO This look works best if your hair is relaxed or easy to straighten. Wash with a smoothing shampoo and conditioner. Use a large round brush to dry hair.
INSIDER TRICK "Layers are great for thick, dense hair," says stylist River Lloyd.
13. Jennifer LopezTHE LOOK Straight With Volume
HOW TO Apply mousse to wet hair starting at the roots and working through to the ends. Blow-dry your hair about 60 percent or until the roots are dry. "After lightly combing through the hair and styling into place, the hair will have Jennifer Lopez's playful movement," says Daniel Fortunato of the Patrick Melville Salon and Spa.
INSIDER TRICK Make sure to blow-dry the hair before combing through. "Brushing your hair when it's wet will make the hair flat and have less volume," says Fortunato.
BUY ONLINE NOW Strong Hold Mousse, Sebastian, $14; beautyofnewyork.com.
