Hari Nef Looks Totally Different as a Blonde

Hari Nef is letting her blonde ambitions be known to the world.

Yesterday, the supermodel visited her colorist Aura Friedman at New York City's Sally Hershberger Salon to take her trademark brunette to a pale, flaxen hue. "Having more fun thanks to @AuraColorist," Nef wrote on Instagram, settling the debate. "It's for a role but I also feel like an elf-slash-assassin so she can stay."

having more fun thanks to @auracolorist it's for a role but i also feel like an elf-slash-assassin so she can stay A post shared by hari nef (@harinef) on Aug 16, 2017 at 9:50am PDT

When revealing the look on her own account, Friedman described the color as an iridescent baby blonde, and it's definitely a dramatic change from the star's usual rich brunette. The new hue was finished with a trim and some super-touchable waves by stylist Travis Speck. We're obsessed with how the shade is cool enough to almost appear platinum, but the warm neutral hints bring out the golden tones in her skin.

