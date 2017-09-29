Halloween Costume Ideas Based on Your Hair Length

Take a wig totally out of the equation this Halloween and choose your Halloween costume based on your hair length. It doesn't get much easier than that. If you have a pixie cut, maybe go all out like Gatsby and channel Daisy Buchanan. Haven't had a true cut in years? Embrace your super long hair and create a braid just like Elsa.
Keep scrolling to see a few of our very favorite ideas.
VIDEO: See Beyonce and Jay-Z's Halloween Costumes!
1. Short Hair
Anne Hathway as Fantine in Les Miserables (2012)
2. Short Hair
Beyoncé Knowles as Foxxy Cleopatra in Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002)
3. Short Hair
Julia Roberts as Tinkerbell in Hook (1991)
4. Short Hair
Audrey Tautou as Amélie Poulain in Amélie (2001)
5. Medium-Short Hair
Carey Mulligan as Daisy Buchanan in the Great Gatsby (2013)
6. Medium-Short Hair
Alan Rickman as Professor Severus Snape in the Harry Potter film series (2001-2011)
7. Medium-Short Hair
Jennifer Lawrence as Mystique in X-Men: First Class (2011)
8. Medium-Short Hair
Drew Barrymore as Josie Geller in Never Been Kissed (1999)
9. Medium-Short Hair
Taylor Schilling as Piper Kerman in TV-series Orange Is the New Black (2013-Present)
10. Medium-Short Hair
Uma Thurman as Mia Wallace in Pulp Fiction (1994)
11. Medium-Short Hair
Renée Zellweger as Bridget Jones in Bridget Jones's Diary (2001)
12. Medium-Long Hair
Emma Watson as Hermione Granger in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007)
13. Medium-Long Hair
Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games film series (2008-2010)
14. Medium-Long Hair
Alicia Silverstone as Cher in Clueless (1995)
15. Long Hair
Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen in the TV-series Game of Thrones (2011 to Present)
16. Long Hair
Anjelica Huston as Morticia Addams in The Addams Family (1991)
17. Long Hair
Ariel in The Little Mermaid (1989)
18. Long Hair
Lindsay Lohan as Cady Heron in Mean Girls (2004)
19. Long Hair
Queen Elsa of Arendelle in Frozen (2013)