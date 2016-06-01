This Hairstylist Is Recreating Famous Works Of Art Using Hair Stencils

Turn your hair into a work of art.
Hair stencils are the solution for anyone who's super bored of their hair, or has already tried every single hair color combination possible. While the hair stencils we've seen so far have been pretty cool and beautiful — one hairstylist is really changing the game. Kansas based hairstylist Ursula Goff is using hair stencils to recreate famous works of art on her clients hair — we swear we're not making this up.
RELATED: Amy Schumer's Body Positivity Pic Is Proof She's Actually a Goddess
A friend of mine asked me to do a Mark Rothko painting (left) on some hair. So I painted it on an extension and then put it in Shelby's silver hair. But also. I did a bunch more of these. And this is the least complicated one. So go check out my blog at www.ursulagoff.com (link in bio) #art #painting #hairpaint #rothko #markrothko #modernart #silverhair #metallichair #behindthechair #btconeshot_rainbow16 #btconeshot_color16 #btconeshot_hairpaint16 #idontknowhatBTCcategorythisis
So okay. I did a reproduction of Wassily Kandinsky's painting Color Study: Squares with Concentric Circles on a hair weft. I wrote about my process on my blog at www.ursulagoff.com - link in bio #redhair #orangehair #firehair #sunsethair #paintinghair #kandinsky #wassilykandinsky #art #abstractart #abstract #hairpainting #behindthechair #btconeshot_color16 #btconeshot_rainbow16 #btconeshot_hairpaint16 #btconeshot_creativecolor16 #btconeshot_extensions16
I THOUGHT this was a Lichtenstein I was painting, but my research has been ambiguous, so now I'm not sure of the original artist. At the very least, regardless of the artist, this is some pop art on the lovely Shelby. This one was my least favorite to paint because I had to freehand those red dots, which is not fun to me. I used @arcticfoxhaircolor Transylvania for the black outline and it worked really well - I think it's my new favorite black semi-perm color. Learn more about this piece and the process on my blog at www.ursulagoff.com (link in bio) #popart #modernart #hairart #hairpaint #bendaydots #lichtenstein #behindthechair #btconeshot_color16 #btconeshot_hairpaint16 #btconeshot_rainbow16 #btconeshot_creativecolor16
]
But what about The Scream, by Edvard Munch? I gotta admit, I wasn't sure about this one at first, but once I put it in Tessa's hair, I started to really love it. It might be one of my favorite things I've ever made. Besides my kids, that is. Learn about my methods and process on my blog at www.ursulagoff.com (link in bio) #symbolism #symbolistart #edvardmunch #thescream #art #modernart #behindthechair #btconeshot_color16 #btconeshot_hairpaint16 #btconeshot_creativecolor16 #btconeshot_rainbow16
RELATED: This Spring-Inspired Beauty Look Will Blow You Away—Just Wait
Ursula has been sharing her work on her Instagram and so far she's done about four looks using hair stencils — a Rothko, Wassily Kandinsky's Color Study, a Lichtenstein, and Edvard Munch's The Scream. The Scream has got to be our favorite, the way the hair stencil plays off of the dye job is truly art.