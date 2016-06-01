This Hairstylist Is Recreating Famous Works Of Art Using Hair Stencils

Hair stencils are the solution for anyone who's super bored of their hair, or has already tried every single hair color combination possible. While the hair stencils we've seen so far have been pretty cool and beautiful — one hairstylist is really changing the game. Kansas based hairstylist Ursula Goff is using hair stencils to recreate famous works of art on her clients hair — we swear we're not making this up.

RELATED: Amy Schumer's Body Positivity Pic Is Proof She's Actually a Goddess

RELATED: This Spring-Inspired Beauty Look Will Blow You Away—Just Wait

Ursula has been sharing her work on her Instagram and so far she's done about four looks using hair stencils — a Rothko, Wassily Kandinsky's Color Study, a Lichtenstein, and Edvard Munch's The Scream. The Scream has got to be our favorite, the way the hair stencil plays off of the dye job is truly art.