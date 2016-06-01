This Hairstylist Is Recreating Famous Works Of Art Using Hair Stencils

Jun 01, 2016

Hair stencils are the solution for anyone who's super bored of their hair, or has already tried every single hair color combination possible. While the hair stencils we've seen so far have been pretty cool and beautiful — one hairstylist is really changing the game. Kansas based hairstylist Ursula Goff is using hair stencils to recreate famous works of art on her clients hair — we swear we're not making this up.

I THOUGHT this was a Lichtenstein I was painting, but my research has been ambiguous, so now I'm not sure of the original artist. At the very least, regardless of the artist, this is some pop art on the lovely Shelby. This one was my least favorite to paint because I had to freehand those red dots, which is not fun to me. I used @arcticfoxhaircolor Transylvania for the black outline and it worked really well - I think it's my new favorite black semi-perm color. Learn more about this piece and the process on my blog at www.ursulagoff.com (link in bio) #popart #modernart #hairart #hairpaint #bendaydots #lichtenstein #behindthechair #btconeshot_color16 #btconeshot_hairpaint16 #btconeshot_rainbow16 #btconeshot_creativecolor16

Ursula has been sharing her work on her Instagram and so far she's done about four looks using hair stencils — a Rothko, Wassily Kandinsky's Color Study, a Lichtenstein, and Edvard Munch's The Scream. The Scream has got to be our favorite, the way the hair stencil plays off of the dye job is truly art.

 

