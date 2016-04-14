Kim Kardashian's Favorite Hair Vitamins Just Launched Shampoo, Conditioner, and More

File these new products under the category of so perfect, we're almost surprised they didn't exist before. Hairfinity, the hair growth vitamins that count Kim Kardashian as a fan, just expanded their line to include a four-piece hair care collection. Counting a shampoo, conditioner, hair masque, and oil among the lineup, they're perfect for nursing damaged strands back to a more lustrous state, but work just as well on layers that don't endure the stress of frequent heat styling. Besides, if the vitamins got Kim through her platinum phase and back, you know the products will leave your hair healthier than ever. Scroll down to see the expanded lineup, and to shop each product now!
1. Hairfinity Balanced Moisture Conditioner
Lightweight enough for fine hair types, but nourishing enough for thicker textures, thanks to the blend of keratin, hydrolyzed collagen, and good-for-you oils like coconut, lavender, and jojoba.
$27
2. Hairfinity Gentle Cleanse Shampoo
Just a few pumps will remove all the buildup from your scalp without completely stripping your strands.
$25
3. Hairfinity Nourishing Botanical Oil
There are a few different ways you can use this vitamin-rich oil—work it through dry strands to add hydration and tame flyaways, or, on damp hair, run the product through your mid-lengths and ends as a shield against heat tools. We also love adding a generous amount all over our layers before hitting the shower, allowing the blend of sweet almond, apricot, and coconut oils to work their magic for 30 minutes prior to lathering up.
$37
4. Hairfinity Strengthening Amino Masque
Damaged strands tend to be very porous, but this amino acid-infused masque reverses the dryness by filling in the gaps caused by heat styling or an aggressive double process color treatment.
$35