WHAT THE PROS LOVE It has a short, edgy look but is long enough to blow-dry straight or wear wavy. Think of it as a pixie cut with training wheels.



WHO IT WORKS FOR Many stylists say you need a petite, oval face to pull off a short do. But with long layers tousled around the face, this one can work on all shapes, says Willhite.



MAINTENANCE: MEDIUM Close crops can lose their lines in a month, says Willhite, but by adding texture to the ends rather than making them blunt, you can ensure the cut “grows in beautifully,” allowing you to wait a bit longer between trims.



Try on Carey Mulligans's hairstyles now!