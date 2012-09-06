Mar 14, 2018 @ 12:15 PM
Haircuts of the Year
1. Haircuts of the YearWe asked 50 of the country’s top stylists to rank the best cuts of 2012. Now it’s time to count ’em up! Short, long, and every inch in between, there’s sure to be a flattering style that works for you. We did the math-all you have to do is get inspired.
2. Olivia Wilde's Tousled BobWHAT THE PROS LOVE With uneven ends and loose waves, this long bob is “messy in a seductive, bedhead kind of way,” says N.Y.C. stylist Edward Tricomi.
WHO IT WORKS FOR Don’t concern yourself with face shape so much as texture. “If your hair has a natural wave and body to it, it will respond well to this style,” says L.A. hairstylist Morgan Willhite.
MAINTENANCE: MEDIUM Don’t stress over precise trims every few weeks. Clip bangs every two to three, and remember, “a shaggy feel is what makes it flowy, not dated,” says N.Y.C. hair pro Ryan Trygstad.
3. Rose Byrne's Fringed BobWHAT THE PROS LOVE It’s a classic cut, but full, blunt bangs make it current, says N.Y.C. stylist Paul Labrecque.
WHO IT WORKS FOR Great on oval faces, but it can emphasize a wide, square jawline. It’s ideal for fine to medium textures, says Labrecque.
MAINTENANCE: LOW Other than frequent bang trims, it’s easy. The style doesn’t allow for much variation, making it great for time-strapped women, says N.Y.C. stylist Susanna Romano.
4. Carey Mulligan's Shaggy PixieWHAT THE PROS LOVE It has a short, edgy look but is long enough to blow-dry straight or wear wavy. Think of it as a pixie cut with training wheels.
WHO IT WORKS FOR Many stylists say you need a petite, oval face to pull off a short do. But with long layers tousled around the face, this one can work on all shapes, says Willhite.
MAINTENANCE: MEDIUM Close crops can lose their lines in a month, says Willhite, but by adding texture to the ends rather than making them blunt, you can ensure the cut “grows in beautifully,” allowing you to wait a bit longer between trims.
5. Keira Knightley's Curly Shoulder-GrazerWHAT THE PROS LOVE It looks like a bob that grew out, says N.Y.C. stylist Denine Smith. The barrel curls give dimension and lift to her fine hair.
WHO IT WORKS FOR The style is harder to maintain with super-thick hair; ?at shoulder length, it would just have too much volume,? Ryan Trygstad says.
MAINTENANCE: MEDIUM Unless you?re blowing it out daily, you mainly have to watch that the ends don?t get heavy and weigh down the roots. Trim it up every four weeks, suggests Smith.
6. Kerry Washington's Loose Wavy LobWHAT THE PROS LOVE The soft waves make her look “sweet and innocent,” says Smith. But the bangs “add boldness and character,” says N.Y.C. stylist Yann Varin.
WHO IT WORKS FOR If you have strong, wide cheekbones, curled layers like these can produce volume around the face to bring balance, says Varin. Re-creating this look will be easier on thicker, wavy textures.
MAINTENANCE: MEDIUM Straight hair will need extra styling time. But the cut won’t noticeably lose its shape for six weeks, “when the ends start to look frayed,” says Smith.
7. Emily Blunt's Sleek Collar CutWHAT THE PROS LOVE The words “effortless beauty” come to mind for Smith, who loves how the cut skims the base of the neck and the subtle waves highlight Blunt’s cheekbones.
WHO IT WORKS FOR Round faces can benefit from its elongating effect. “But if you have a short neck, the length might bury you,” warns L.A. hairstylist Kristin Ess.
MAINTENANCE: LOW Unless you have curly hair that you want to blow out, you need to fuss over trimming only every four or five weeks to keep it hovering over shoulders.
8. Kelly Rowland's Layered SpiralsWHAT THE PROS LOVE “Kelly is embracing her curls,” says Willhite. “I love that she’s letting her hair be big, soft, and full.”
WHO IT WORKS FOR The cut is not so much about face shape-it’s about attitude. “It’s edgy and free-spirited,” says Willhite.
MAINTENANCE: LOW Willhite says the upkeep is fairly simple. If you have naturally curly hair, you can trim the layers every two or three months, she says.
9. Cameron Diaz's Trim Tiered BobWHAT THE PROS LOVE Fresh and sexy, the short layers perfectly highlight the angles of Diaz’s face (think cheekbones and jawline). The exaggerated part also adds fullness, says Susanna Romano.
WHO IT WORKS FOR Those with fairly straight hair will have an easier time. Keep in mind that if your face is wide through the middle, the cut can accentuate that fullness, says Paul Labrecque.
MAINTENANCE: MEDIUM Freshen up the layers-which should start around eye level-every five weeks, says Labrecque.
10. Viola Davis' Close CropWHAT THE PROS LOVE “This is a confident, no-fuss cut,” says Morgan Willhite. “It’s like a pixie for curly hair.”
WHO IT WORKS FOR “Your entire face is exposed, so you need to be comfortable with all aspects of it,” says Willhite. Tapering around the sides slims a wider face; keeping it longer on top helps elongate.
MAINTENANCE: MEDIUM It may not require much styling time, but “when hair is this short, you see regrowth right way,” says Denine Smith. “You can line up the sides every two weeks and cut hair every four.”
11. Jennifer Aniston's Long LayersWHAT THE PROS LOVE That length-below the collarbone but above the breasts-is very flattering. And you can create any style with it, up or down, says Trygstad.
WHO IT WORKS FOR It balances most face shapes lengthwise, but it won’t do much to offset a wider one.
MAINTENANCE: LOW Snip ends every seven weeks, always keeping the layers long, starting at the chin or below, suggests Trygstad. “Overdo it with short bubbly layers and that’s when you get the Rachel.”
