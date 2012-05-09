Dip-dyed tips might be semi-permanent, but the trend has some real staying power. Stars like Lauren Conrad, Jaime King, and Coco Rocha have been going bold and experimenting with edgy new hues. "When you're dealing with a synthetic color like this, you don't have to consider the skin tone or eye color the same way you would with more natural shades," said Conrad's hairstylist Kristin Ess. If you're not ready to commit to a pink or blue dye, try colored extensions like Rocha for a temporary alternative.



