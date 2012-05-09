Mar 14, 2018 @ 12:15 PM
Hair Trends to Try Now
From super sized updos to peekaboo braids, we've found the summer hair you have to try! Read on for star-inspired styles for every length, and celebrity stylist tips and tricks to master each look.
2. The Oversized Top KnotThe top knot has gotten super-sized! Go for a big ballerina bun when you really want to make a statement. "Start by creating a tight pony at the crown of your head, and back comb it into a wild mess. Then, tame it with a paddle brush and create your desired shape," said hairstylist Robert Vetica, who created Jessica Simpson's style. "The profile is major, so make sure the height of the updo aligns with your chin."
3. Petite PompadourPump up the volume like Claire Danes, Carey Mulligan, and Elizabeth Banks. The extra height at the crown gives a retro feel to sleek updos, and is a fun way to change up a pixie cut. "Add mousse to damp hair, and blow dry the side portions away from your face," said Mulligan's hairstylist Jenny Cho. "Use a medium round brush to blow dry the top, also brushing away from the face. Directing the hair upward creates height."
4. Pastel Dip-DyeDip-dyed tips might be semi-permanent, but the trend has some real staying power. Stars like Lauren Conrad, Jaime King, and Coco Rocha have been going bold and experimenting with edgy new hues. "When you're dealing with a synthetic color like this, you don't have to consider the skin tone or eye color the same way you would with more natural shades," said Conrad's hairstylist Kristin Ess. If you're not ready to commit to a pink or blue dye, try colored extensions like Rocha for a temporary alternative.
5. Peekaboo BraidsSubtle braids like January Jones's, Kristin Cavallari's, and Ahna O'Reilly's add a feminine touch to updos and down 'dos alike. "This style works best on hair the day after a shampoo," said Cavallari's hairstylist Marcus Francis. "The extra texture will help when braiding and pinning up hair." Try tiny plaits on each side of your head like Cavallari, a French braided bun like Jones, or a chic hairline braid like O'Reilly.
6. HeadbandsSlick your summer strands back with a chic headband like Freida Pinto and Ginnifer Goodwin. Steer clear of bold patterns, and instead opt for a sleek ribbon accent in a dark shade like Pinto's, or Ginnifer Goodwin's thin gold version.
7. Hair AccessoriesSparkly accessories are an easy way to glam up an otherwise understated style. "The reason for using the accessory is to add glamour and interest to the look. It can flatter your hairstyle, and really enhance the outfit," said Kirsten Dunst's hairstylist Cervando Maldonado, who topped off her blond locks with gold stars. And think outside the box with headbands and hairclips. Case in point: Jennifer Lawrence's hairstylist Mark Townsend intertwined three Jennifer Behr headbands into her bun for an intricate style. "I wanted something glamorous and very timeless," he said. Mission accomplished!
