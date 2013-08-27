Mar 14, 2018 @ 12:15 PM
Hair Products We Can't Live Without
1. Bio-Ionic Blowout Kit"Juggling a round brush with a dryer to blow out my hair used to be a challenge for me, and there have been many hair tool casualties in my household to prove it. Bio-Ionic’s Blowout Kit ($99; bioionic.com) changed everything – between the handy look book and detachable brush heads, giving my strands the salon treatment is a breeze. The look book tells you exactly how to section your hair to create a professional-level style, and the innovative round brush heads double as velcro rollers, so you can clip each area into place to set before moving on. The barrels even change colors to let you know when each section is ready, and the result is so perfect, no one will believe it was a DIY job." — Marianne Mychaskiw, InStyle.com Assistant Beauty Editor
2. Clairol Nice'n Easy Root Touch-UpI have to admit, my grey hair is rapidly trying to take over—and who has time to go to the salon every couple of weeks? In between visits to my colorist, this is my life saver! ($25; drugstore.com) — Selene Milano, InStyle.com Senior Beauty Editor
3. Herbal Essences Smooth Collection Shampoo and Conditioner"After years of hoping Herbal Essences would relaunch their ‘90s-era products, my pipe dreams finally came true in the form of their Smooth Collection shampoo and conditioner ($5 each; drugstore.com). The new sulfate-free formula is safe for my keratin-treated hair, and every time I lather up, the scent instantly transports me back to the days I’d play Hanson on repeat. Who says time travel isn’t possible?" — Marianne Mychaskiw, InStyle.com Assistant Beauty Editor
4. Oribe Grandiose Plumping MousseOribe is the master of big, sexy hair and his new mousse ($35; oribe.com) adds volume and texture to my wavy mess with just a quick spritz. — Selene Milano, InStyle.com Senior Beauty Editor
5. Evo Water Killer Dry Shampoo"My hair is naturally curly, so I usually wash it every other day to prevent it from drying out. A blast of Evo’s Dry Shampoo ($25; evohair.com) around my root area keeps my strands from getting too slick, and the extra boost in volume means my blowout can go on strong for another day." — Marianne Mychaskiw, InStyle.com Assistant Beauty Editor
6. The Wet BrushI smooth in a deep conditioner and then comb through my strands with this knot-fighting wizard ($14; thewetbrush.com). I also use it on my daughter's tangles— it's eliminated the knots and lots of drama from bath time. — Selene Milano, InStyle.com Senior Beauty Editor
7. Aquis Micro Fiber Hair TowelI love wrapping up my hair in this super easy turban ($17; drugstore.com) right out of the shower. By the time I'm done with my makeup, my hair is almost dry. — Selene Milano, InStyle.com Senior Beauty Editor
