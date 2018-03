"Juggling a round brush with a dryer to blow out my hair used to be a challenge for me, and there have been many hair tool casualties in my household to prove it. Bio-Ionic’s Blowout Kit ($99; bioionic.com ) changed everything – between the handy look book and detachable brush heads, giving my strands the salon treatment is a breeze. The look book tells you exactly how to section your hair to create a professional-level style, and the innovative round brush heads double as velcro rollers, so you can clip each area into place to set before moving on. The barrels even change colors to let you know when each section is ready, and the result is so perfect, no one will believe it was a DIY job." — Marianne Mychaskiw, InStyle.com Assistant Beauty Editor