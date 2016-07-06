5 Wave Sprays That Actually Work On Flat, Straight Hair

If your hair’s natural texture always looks like you just had sleek blowout, you know that it takes a little more than a few spritzes of a wave spray to get any sort of movement happening in your strands. Stubbornly straight hair should try spraying on Hairstory’s Undressed which can be layered on without making hair feel heavy or leaving behind product residue. What sets this spray apart from the rest is that wavy texture instantly forms in just a few sprays and scrunches. While Undressed may sound like magic, Hairstory is actually Bumble and bumble founder Michael Gordon’s new hair venture, so we really shouldn’t have expected anything less from the creator of the original Surf Spray.

Hairstory | $38