Travel-Size Styling Tools That Won't Crowd Your Carry-On Bag

Want to fill up a suitcase in five seconds flat? Drop a blow-dryer, a curling iron, and a flatiron into your carry-on. We’d never tell you to leave your styling tools at home, but because they’re not exactly compact, they make it difficult to also fit in the rest of your beauty products, let alone your clothes. Since ditching them isn’t chill, the best bet is to invest in a travel-sized version so you can always have a good hair day on vacay, too. Mini, and therefore adorable in nature, these five picks should do the trick and give you lots of room leftover in your luggage.

VIDEO: Get That Look: Christie Brinkley's Bombshell Blonde