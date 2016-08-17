Essential Reading: How to Deal With Bangs in the Summer

Getting bangs was a drastic change for me, but it seemed like almost immediately after someone noticed I cut ‘em, their next question was if I was going to grow them out for summer.

Now I’m not saying I don’t understand the logic behind that query, especially at this very moment when we’re in the middle of what seems like a never-ending heatwave that causes sweat droplets to drip off your face the minute you walk outside. Clammy is a continuous state nowadays.

To get back to the question, though, I had zero plans on growing them out. I’m kind of obsessed, and this cut is here to stay.

But I’m also not going to say they aren’t a pain in the ass when they’re sweaty (and then look oily and gross) and sticking to my forehead. However, wearing bangs and wearing ‘em well in 90 degrees is more than possible. Check out my tips (along with some pro advice that cannot be missed), below!

Wash JUST Your Bangs

I wash my hair almost every single day… kind of… but I’m definitely not stripping my hair of its natural oils and damaging my dye job because I only wash my bangs. That’s right. I pull my hair into a topknot and only let the fringe hang loose. Then, I give the hair a quick scrub and blow-dry or air-dry. Think about it—bangs are right near the scalp, which is where your oils are forming and where you need to be most diligent about cleansing. When my bangs are dirty, the entire world knows my bangs are dirty. My hair is extremely fine and straight, so it really shines through.

Max Gierl, a senior stylist at mizu New York salon, agrees but notes that you should keep it only to shampoo and skip the conditioner. I like to use R+Co’s Bel Air Smoothing Shampoo ($24; neimanmarcus.com) and Kiehl’s Amino Acid Shampoo ($19; sephora.com) at the gym.

Dry Shampoo Is Your Very, VERY Best Friend

Celebrity hairstylist Mark Townsend changed my life when he told me to style by bangs with dry shampoo. It creates just the right about of separation. The bonus is that it soaks up the oils when you don’t have time for my first tip. And because there is a slight, miniscule hold to dry shampoo, it helps keep the fringe in place. I like Amika’s Perk Up Dry Shampoo ($10; sephora.com) and IGK’s Jet Lag Invisible Dry Shampoo ($29; sephora.com). There's also Oribe's Dry Texturizing Spray ($44; birchbox.com), which is kind of like a miracle mixture of a product that gives you a tousled look, but also seems to hide the appearance of oil well.

Keep All Other Products to a Minimum

Here's the deal. It's hot out there. You WILL sweat. That sweat? It will show up on your strands. There's really no way to get around it. But in my own personal trial and error, I've found that sweat is going to be way worse if your bangs are completely coated in heavy product. No need to go overboard with the gel or hair creams, unless you're using that stuff to sweep them back. Max tells me what you should use really all depends on your hair type.

Have Bobby Pins on You at All Times

I promise I'm not just being dramatic. Sometimes all of the above fails, or it's just way to darn hot to deal with them on your face. Braid your bangs and pin them or simply pull them to the side and secure. About 20 pins live at the bottom of my handbag and my gym bag, and it's one of the best hair decisions I've ever made.