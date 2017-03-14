6 Ways to Get Super Sleek '70s Hair Right Now

6 Ways to Get Super Sleek '70s Hair Right Now
Christopher Polk/Getty
March 14, 2017 @ 12:30 PM
by: Erin Lukas

We're advocates of skipping the styling tools and working with our natural hair textures, but Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian, and Nicki Minaj's super straight long strands are making a strong case for not completely breaking up with our flat irons.

Throughout the fall and winter, the trio have appeared on the red carpet with flyaway-free, waist-grazing hair that's part '70s Cher and part mermaid vibes. While the stars all make the chic style look effortless, in reality, mastering the art of smooth, sleek hair takes more than simply running a hair straightener over your mane.

Here, we've put together your complete product arsenal needed to achieve frizz-free straight hair.

VIDEO: 8 Ways to Keep Frizzy Hair Under Control

Sponsored Stories

Powered By ZergNet

Must Reads

 
 
Back to Top