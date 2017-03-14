6 Ways to Get Super Sleek '70s Hair Right Now

We're advocates of skipping the styling tools and working with our natural hair textures, but Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian, and Nicki Minaj's super straight long strands are making a strong case for not completely breaking up with our flat irons.
Throughout the fall and winter, the trio have appeared on the red carpet with flyaway-free, waist-grazing hair that's part '70s Cher and part mermaid vibes. While the stars all make the chic style look effortless, in reality, mastering the art of smooth, sleek hair takes more than simply running a hair straightener over your mane.
Here, we've put together your complete product arsenal needed to achieve frizz-free straight hair.
VIDEO: 8 Ways to Keep Frizzy Hair Under Control
1. L'Oreal Paris Advanced Haircare Smooth Intense Ultimate Straight Shampoo & Conditioner
Sleek '70s hair starts in the shower. Wash and condition your mane with a shampoo and conditioner combo that's formulated to relax hair from root to end.
L'Oreal Paris | $6
2. Tresemme Keratin Smooth Flat Iron Smoothing Spray
Safety first: Before using heat tools, spritz a protectant spray all over damp hair to prevent split ends and dryness while boosting shine.
Tresemme | $6
3. Rita Hazan Ultimate Shine Gloss in Clear
After you shampoo, apply this foaming gloss in the shower for extra shine and to keep your flat iron from fading your color.
Rita Hazan | $26
4. GHD Platinum Professional Performance Styler
Whether your hair is naturally straight or you have curls, a flat iron is essential for getting rid of any bends in your strands. This pro-favorite tool keeps its temperature consistant once it heats up to prevent damaging your hair from styling.
GHD | $249
5. Living Proof No Frizz Nourishing Oil
Once you've gotten your hair pin-straight, run a dime-sized amount of this oil from roots to ends. Not only does this formula tame flyaways, it also works to prevent dryness from using heat tools.
Living Proof | $38
6. R + Co High Dive Ultimate Shine + Moisture Cream
Work this rich moisturizing cream that doubles as a leave-in conditioner through towel-dried hair to drown out frizz. Bonus: the formula will also leave strands extra glossy.
R+Co | $27