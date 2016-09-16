SheaMoisture Is Challenging "Normal" Beauty Standards

You may recall SheaMoisture began their #BreaktheWalls campaign a few months ago in an effort to revolutionize retail beauty aisles and put an end to the separation of products labeled for women of color. The message was impactful and started a really important conversation.

Now the brand is back with a second component to #BreaktheWalls, asking one very simple question in regards to beauty: What is normal?

Every day we hear stories of women having to defend their style choices, in particular choosing to wear their hair naturally. It seems absolutely ridiculous that anyone should have to defend their hair, but here we are.

SheaMoisture asked some of these women, like Sgt. Jasmine Jacobs, who petitioned the U.S. military to change its policy banning natural hairstyles, about their stories and compiled their answers and images in a touching short video.

In addition to breaking down beauty standards, SheaMoisture launched their "Good Hair Day" hair recognition tool, which uses its technology to identify the user's hair type based on uploaded photos and provides details for a personalized hair regimen. Considering the brand offers more than 150 hair-care products, there's truly something for everyone.