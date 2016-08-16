Perfect Shine Sprays for Fine, Wavy and Curly Hair

In a world full of hair elixirs, serums, and pomades, a shine spray sounds pretty straightforward. But this product can actually be pretty tricky: Spray too little, and you’ll get zero results; spritz too much, and your strands may go limp. The secret to getting it right? Choosing a formula based on your hair type. We tested a batch of new spritzers to determine the best for fine, wavy, and curly strands.