Perfect Shine Sprays for Fine, Wavy and Curly Hair

In a world full of hair elixirs, serums, and pomades, a shine spray sounds pretty straightforward. But this product can actually be pretty tricky: Spray too little, and you’ll get zero results; spritz too much, and your strands may go limp. The secret to getting it right? Choosing a formula based on your hair type. We tested a batch of new spritzers to determine the best for fine, wavy, and curly strands.
1. Best for Fine Hair: Kenra Professional Shine Spray
Opt for a spray that emits a super-fine mist. The lighter it feels, the less likely the formula is to weigh down your hair. This barely-there blend by Kenra (made with fruit seed extracts) is a pro favorite thanks to a custom nozzle that breaks up particles to ensure only the sheerest mist hits your strands.
Kenra Professional | $17
2. Best for Wavy Hair: Bumble and bumble Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil Dry Oil Finishing Spray
Lightweight blends with conditioning benefits add moisture to dry, frizz-prone waves without sinking them. Bumble and bumble’s new spray leaves hair soft and shiny by way of six oils—including argan and coconut—in a gentle mist that delivers controlled hydration.
Bumble and Bumble | $34
3. Best for Curly Hair: Verb Leave-In Mist
The key to keeping ringlets both shiny and bouncy? Moisture, moisture, and more moisture. A thicker treatment mist bridges the gap between leave-in conditioner and shine spray; this Verb variety contains moringa seed to hydrate and protect, while quinoa protein enhances radiance.
Verb | $14