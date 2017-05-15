Ouai's Rose Hair & Body Oil Is Another Way to Rosé All Day

Celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin has another way you can rosé all day this summer. If sipping on chilled glasses of the pink drink or a wash of rose gold eyeshadow isn’t enough to satisfy your craving for all things rosé, you can now slather yourself with it from head-to-toe courtesy of Atkin’s haircare line’s latest launch.

Ouai’s Rose Hair & body Oil ($32; nordstrom.com) is a silicone-free dry oil that’s packed with a blend of multitasking, nourishing oils. Absinthium oil rehydrates dry hair and skin, rose hip oil minimizes skin’s scars and redness, and shea oil moisturizes dull, dry hair.

Unlike many hair and body oils we’ve tried, this one soaks into hair and skin fast, so you aren’t left with greasy strands from overdosing on product, or forced to stand around while you wait for it to absorb into your skin. One to three pumps is just enough to run it through your hair from roots to ends, and we recommend doubling it if you’re using it to soften rough, dry skin.

While the oil calms frizz, flyaways, and smooths skin just as well as its counterparts, its rose scent is unlike one that goes by any other name. Instead of taking a literal approach to the floral smell, Atkin included notes of bergamot, lychee, cedar-wood, and white musk. Think of it as an ocean-rose scent.

Your rosé obsession just went next level.