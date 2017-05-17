The Flexible Hairspray InStyle’s Digital Beauty Editor Swears By

Growing up, the only hairspray I knew was Aqua Net Extra Super Hold. It sat on the top shelf in the bathroom, frequently used by my Dad to secure his part before work, or by my sisters and me to ensure our high ponytails were completely set in place. It did serious work, but running your hands through your hair afterwards wasn’t an option. As someone who’s now more partial to touchable, beachy, tousled waves than slicked back ponies, I needed a setting spray with, well, more flexibility. And after testing dozens, I met my hair match in Oribe’s latest setting spray innovation.

While the cult-classic Dry Texture Spray was made to give hair texture, with the teeniest bit of hold just being a bonus, Oribe’s Free Styler Working Hairspray ($42; net-a-porter.com) was made to set your style while still giving you the option of switching it up. Basically, you don’t need to wash your hair if you want to change your look.

Because it leaves your hair soft and flexible with a satin finish, you can still run your hands through your strands without a snag after you spritz it in. The dry and crunchy texture that is so often associated with hairsprays isn’t even an issue, and it holds the classic Oribe fragrance that doubles as perfume.

While Mom's Aqua Net is still up there on the shelf for those fly-away-free moments, Oribe's take has become my answer for effortless waves that last all day long.