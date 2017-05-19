This One Product is The Key to Kendall Jenner's Slicked-Back Hairstyles

There's slicked-back hair, and then there's Kardashian/Jenner slicked-back hair: It's sleek, smooth, and not even a teeny bit greasy-looking. And thanks to family-favorite hairstylist Justine Marjan, we finally know how the magic happens—with Fatboy Tough Guy Water Wax ($21; fatboyhair.com).

Courtesy

Because it's water—as opposed to oil—based, the balm-like blend adds shine and hold without leaving a greasy product trail. It can also be used to add piecey texture to waves: No drying, alcohol-laden surf spray required.

But to hear Marjan tell it, slick-back styles are when this stuff really shines: She created Kendall Jenner's latest (seen above) by applying the wax through roots, then spraying lengths with Tresemme Tres Two Hairspray ($6; ulta.com).