5 Drugstore Masks That'll Help Give You a Good Hair Day 

Hair products don’t need to have an astronomical price-tag to ensure they’ll work. The fact that a $7 can of L’Oréal Paris Elnett Hairspray is still one of the most popular setting sprays out there proves the point. And luckily for someone who’s dealing with dryness or damage, the same rings true for hair masks.

Whether you’re the victim of too much hair dye or can’t seem to say no to hot showers, these new deep conditioners will come to the rescue, while also saving your wallet.