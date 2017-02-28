5 Drugstore Masks That'll Help Give You a Good Hair Day 

Hair products don’t need to have an astronomical price-tag to ensure they’ll work. The fact that a $7 can of L’Oréal Paris Elnett Hairspray is still one of the most popular setting sprays out there proves the point. And luckily for someone who’s dealing with dryness or damage, the same rings true for hair masks.
Whether you’re the victim of too much hair dye or can’t seem to say no to hot showers, these new deep conditioners will come to the rescue, while also saving your wallet.
-
Aussie 3 Minute Miracle Moist Deep Conditioning Treatment
The beauty of this deep conditioner is that it will revitalize your dry, damaged hair in less than five minutes. Well, three minutes to be exact. It's made with notoriously hydrating jojoba oil, in addition to aloe and sea kelp. Work it into the lengths of your hair while you're in the shower. After you rinse and dry, you'll find your hair feels super soft and manageable.
Aussie Hair | $3
-
Tresemme Expert with Biotin Repair & Protect Instant Recovery Mask
Hair damage doesn't just come from too many highlighting sessions. Unfortunately, it can also result from vigorous brushing, consistent blow-drying, curling, and more. TRESemmé's latest mask takes on all the probs with a formula that repairs seven different types of styling damage. Made with biotin, it not only brings sheen back to lifeless-looking hair, but seeks to repair the actual hair shaft while also providing ample moisture.
Tresemme | $5
-
OGX Shea Soft & Smooth Creamy Hair Butter
Coconut oil lovers, rejoice. This new mask from OGX combines super moisturizing shea butter and hydrating, restorative coconut oil for a de-frizzing "hair butter" that you can either use as a leave-in conditioner or a standard hair mask.
Organix | $6
-
Pantene Gold Series Repairing Mask
If you're a lover of argan oil in your skin routine, you're probably going to dig Pantene's latest sulfate and dye-free innovation. The brand infused the rich, hydrating ingredient into a mask to strengthen your hair and protect it from future damage.
Pantene Pro V | $8
-
Carol's Daughter Rhassoul Clay Softening Hair Mask
Whether you wash often due to frequent gym visits or go a little crazy with heat tools, this mask was specifically made to help repair hair that's been overworked using Moroccan rhassoul clay as the star ingredient. Work it through your hair for three minutes and rinse to bring your 'do back to life.
Carol's Daughter | $14