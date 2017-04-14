This Spray Is Like Luminizer for Your Hair 

The world’s obsession with all things luminous is anything but subtle, so it should come to no one’s surprise that the light-reflecting technology you love in facial highlighters have appeared in haircare products. Created to repair, correct color, and add radiance to blonde hair, Kevin Murphy’s latest product is basically luminzer for your hair.

Like many compacts of shimmery pigment or glowy highlighting liquids in your arsenal, Kevin Murphy Shimmer Me Blonde ($27.50; kevinmurphy.com.au) is made with mica crystals, hence the shimmer in the bottle, to reflect light and give a boost of shine. We have to admit, at first glance it reminded us of our beloved glittery Art Stuff products of the ‘90s.

Courtesy

The lavender color? It’s made with the same logic that goes into purple shampoo and conditioner. The lavender pigment works to counteract the brass that blondes often struggle with, whether it's caused by hard water or the sun.

Apart from the color-correcting cosmetic components, the product is made with nourishing, softening, and strengthening ingredients like bamboo extract, babassu oil, and soy bean oil.

Sure beats cracking an egg on your head. Click here to learn more about where you can pick it up for yourself.