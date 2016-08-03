Have You Met These Boxy Shampoos for Angels?

It's one thing to have products that look pretty hanging out in your bathroom, but when those products make you look and feel pretty, we've gone to a whole other level. If you're of the same camp, you'll probably get a kick out of Kevin Murphy's shampoos and conditioners, which come in statement-making, pastel-hued, box-shaped containers.

Courtesy

The brand makes hair-care products for a variety of hair types, including curly hair, fine hair, dry hair, limp hair, and thick hair. Also available are rinses, conditioning masks, and a variety of styling products. Most of these are housed in the funky, boxish containers, which makes for the prettiest bathroom on the block.

Think pink! #kevinmurphy #lovekm #haircare #beauty #hair A photo posted by KEVIN.MURPHY (@love_kevin_murphy) on Jul 9, 2016 at 9:43am PDT

RELATED: A Breakdown on Every Single Step in Kim K.'s Eyebrow Routine

One of our favorites from the brand is their Angel shampoo, which comes in a pale pink bottle and is intended for thin, broken, or damaged hair that's been colored or otherwise damaged. Also... it smells like a creamsicle, so there's that.

Speaking from personal experience, I can tell you that the shampoo is extremely gentle on hair. Mine always feels soft and strong when I use it, and I can't get enough of the scent.

RELATED: I'm Allergic to Everything Under the Sun... Here's How I Travel

The only thing it's missing on this Angel shampoo is a pair of actual angel wings, because this product is truly heaven-sent.