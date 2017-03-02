Khloé Kardashian’s Hairstylist Is Obsessed with These Hair Care Products

What do Olivia Culpo’s sleek Oscars low ponytail, Shay Mitchell’s waist-length braid, and Khloe Kardashian’s beachy waves all have in common? The three looks you drooled over on Instagram, were all created by hairstylist (and Jen Atkin prodigy) Justine Marjan. If you haven’t followed her on Instagram yet, now’s your chance, as you can expect a constant stream of celebrity hairstyles and ideas that will help you switch up your everyday look—even the low pony.
But to create the gorgeous looks that grace the industry's most talked about red carpets, Marjan enlists the help of a few game-changing, innovative products. She gave us the scoop on her top five, and we rounded them out for you to shop below.
-
TRESemmé Fresh Start Basic Care Dry Shampoo
Marjan says this staple dry shampoo is always in her kit. Affordable yet effective, it'll help you further delay that wash and blow-dry you're desperately trying to avoid.
Tresemme | $5
-
Fatboy Tough Guy Water Wax
"I can’t live without it," says Marjan of this men's styling product. She uses it for her signature sleek low buns and ponytails, or when she needs the hair to lay down super flat.
Fatboy | $21
-
OUAI Texturizing Hairspray
Of course her pal Jen Atkin's products made the list! This particular formula is like your dry shampoo and hairspray had a baby. It's light, but still holds a manageable hold while boosting volume in the finest of hair.
Ouai | $26
-
ghd Platinum Styler
As a ghd ambassador, Marjan says the Platinum flatiron is one of her top must-haves.
GHD | $249
-
TRESemmé Tres Two Hairspray
Another hairspray with Marjan's stamp of approval, Tres Two provides a firm hold without leaving that lacquered, sticky finish you hate behind.
Tresemme | $5