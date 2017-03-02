Khloé Kardashian’s Hairstylist Is Obsessed with These Hair Care Products

What do Olivia Culpo’s sleek Oscars low ponytail, Shay Mitchell’s waist-length braid, and Khloe Kardashian’s beachy waves all have in common? The three looks you drooled over on Instagram, were all created by hairstylist (and Jen Atkin prodigy) Justine Marjan. If you haven’t followed her on Instagram yet, now’s your chance, as you can expect a constant stream of celebrity hairstyles and ideas that will help you switch up your everyday look—even the low pony.

But to create the gorgeous looks that grace the industry's most talked about red carpets, Marjan enlists the help of a few game-changing, innovative products. She gave us the scoop on her top five, and we rounded them out for you to shop below.