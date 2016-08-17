True Story: I Didn't Like Coconut Oil for My Hair Until This Product 

Coconut oil is the golden child of beauty ingredients. It’s used for oil pulling to detox the mouth, and it’s a favorite amongst all the DIY recipes on Pinterest. The amount of boards that pop up when you search for “coconut oil” is mind-blowing.

It’s a star in conditioners and people use it straight to add ample hydration to their hair. Now I’m not about to talk smack on coconut oil—I get it and I think it works wonders for most people—but using it on my own hair has always scared me a little.

My hair is very, very fine, (but I do have a lot of it) and incredibly straight. Therefore, product and heavy oils can really make my hair flat as a pancake quite quickly.

I honestly don’t use many products outside of shampoo, conditioner, and texture sprays.

To be fair, it’s not just coconut oil I fear—it’s any crazy thick product with a slew of heavy oils and butters as the first ingredients mentioned.

I know most of my fear can be mitigated if I just use a smaller portion and focus on my ends, but it’s the fear is still there and it’s real.

But, as you might have assumed, my avoidance of coconut oil-based products came to a massive halt a few weeks ago when I was introduced to IGK’s Rich Kid Coconut Oil Gel ($27; sephora.com).

I went to the launch of the product and a stylist told me we were going to work towards achieving beachy, tousled waves. That’s my go-to look, so I was in. Then, she grabbed the Rich Kid Gel after I had already told her the name was my favorite thing in the world and the packaging was beautiful.

“Oh, no, no, no, no, noooo. I don’t think that’s going to work for me,” I strongly and silently warned her in my head. She clearly had another idea. While the directions suggest applying it to towel-dried hair, my hair was already dry, so I reminded her of that, too.

She told me that it would work like a charm on dry hair and that it creates the most amazing separation and that piece-y look you see in editorials or all over blogger’s Insta pics. But on top of all that, it hydrates your hair.

I had other thoughts (like OMG #BadHairDay is def. happening today.)

Honestly, though, she was right. After curling my hair, she applied it conservatively in the lengths of my hair and it defined the waves, but gave them a little movement and texture, too.

Of course, everything always looks different when a pro does it, so I gave it a whirl at home.

It’s a gel consistency (as the name would suggest), which always scares me, but it’s really rather light and kind of has the same texture and feel as a facial moisturizer.

I had braided my hair and slept on it the night before, so there were already waves in place and I was free to work in a dime-sized amount of the gel into my hands and then I lightly scrunched my hair. The result was nearly identical to what my stylist had created, sans a little volume because I didn’t use any heat tools.

Clearly, my irrational fear is blown out of proportion ( listen, I really hate when my hair is flat), so IGK’s new product did a good deed in helping me ease into the coconut oil product category. My ends are a little dry… Who knows? Maybe later I’ll have a DIY hair mask night.