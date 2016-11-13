Hair Products That Smell So Good They'll Earn You Compliments

Have you ever been so enchanted by the smell of your hair that you couldn't stop (secretly) bringing a lock of it to your nose and smelling it throughout the day? Or have you ever given a hug to someone and gotten a whiff of their shampoo or styling product and had to know what he or she was using? At the very least, we've all seen those romantic movies where the pining lead talks sweetly about the smell of his or her love interest's own hair. Inspired by all of the above, we put together a roundup of hair products that smell amazing all day long, and that will surely earn you compliments.
-
1. TOCCA Hair Fragrance
If you're a fan of TOCCA's perfumes, you're going to love Tocca Hair Fragrances just as much. Each of the six fragrances (Cleopatra, Florence, Colette, Liliana, Stella) smell exactly like the EDPs, but they're formulated specifically for your hair. I recommend spritzing at mid-shaft and on the ends to add both fragrance and shine.
$36
-
2. IGK Beach Club Texture Spray
Oh, the sweet smells of summertime. How we miss you! But the good news is that IGK managed to bottle it up in a texture spray, filled with tropical notes like guava, coconut water, and even a bit of vanilla, all of which, among others, make up the brand's "Miami" scent. Hey, if you can't book a trip, this might be the next best thing.
$29
-
3. Lush R&B Hair Moisturizer
While on the prowl for products utilizing jasmine, I discovered Lush's R&B Hair Moisturizer. The first time I smelled the cream in the pot, I found the scent to be a little aggressive and as such was hesitant to use it. However, I bravely massaged the tiniest amount into wet ends and then styled my hair. The scent becomes more mild as your hair dries, leaving you with super soft, super gorgeous, heavenly smelling hair. And yeah, I get complimented on this one all the time.
$26
-
4. R+Co's Death Valley Dry Shampoo
A product the nixes greasy hair and makes your hair smell amazing for hours? We are so in. Plus, R+Co's Death Valley Dry Shampoo comes in the brand's standard funky packaging, which makes for a good shelfie. It's scented with bergamot, fig, cyclamen, lotus, cedarwood, and tonka beans, and it doesn't make your hair feel sticky, crunchy, or weird like some products. Let this product be proof that not all dry shampoos are created equally.
$29
-
5. Oribe Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil
Oribe is famous for the scent of their hair-care products. No really, the brand actually came out with a hair perfume because people love the scent so much. This hair oil is no exception, holding the brand's signature fragrance, along with ingredients to strengthen and moisturize your hair.
$52
-
6. Fekkai PrX Instant Repair Leave In Conditioner Spray
For those who prefer a lighter scent that's creamy and sweet, Fekkai's new leave-in conditioner is totes for you. This one's a multi-purpose product that serves as both a leave in restorative treatment and heat protectant. It's formulated with argan extract and smells like salon-level vanilla and cream. I spray liberally onto damp hair—focusing on the mid-shaft through the ends— before breaking out the blow dryer. If I just want to straighten or curl, I do a couple light spritz onto my hair first to protect and add shine.
$18