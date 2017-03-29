Masks to Use When You’ve Fried Your Hair With Highlights 

While getting highlights isn’t as damaging as going full on platinum, overbooking the balayage or overusing foils can really fry your hair. And sadly, that means inevitable dryness, split ends, frizziness, dullness, and sometimes even a lack of volume. Not great, not great.
But hair masks are forever our quick fix (especially when cutting off a few inches isn't happening) and there are many formulas out there that will help nurse your injured mane back to health. Here's a few new releases and cult classics on our radar now.
VIDEO: 8 Ways to Keep Frizzy Hair Under Control
-
System Professional Repair Mask Deep Hair Strengthener
This new brand is like a Rx for your hair. Only sold at select salons, System Professional uses a step-by-step hair mapping process to determine your hair's concerns and then points you to a series of specific products that'll help fix them. This mask is ideal for sensitized hair that needs to be repaired and strengthened to prevent further damage and leave hair feeling smooth and silky.
Treatments range from $40-$70 depending on salon location
-
Redken All Soft Mega Mask
Maybe your highlights have left your hair so dry you can’t even bear to run your fingers through it. Been there! This three-minute mask includes a deep hydration treatment, plus a care extender formula that lasts through three washes. It's also made with the brand's protein complex, which delivers repairing proteins to the root, shaft, and tips of the hair.
Redken | $29
-
Matrix Biolage R.A.W Re-Hab Clay Mask
If you're trying to stay as green as possible, Matrix is here to help. Ninety-five percent of the ingredients in this honeycomb and kaolin clay mask are from a natural orgin, all working together to repair damaged hair from too much dye or heat processing.
Matrix | $30
-
LEONOR GREYL Masque Quintessence
This is the holy grail of hair masks, believe us. While it's on the more expensive side, you won't believe how soft and manageable your hair feels after a shower with this stuff working its magic with the help of ingredients like coconut oil, cupuaçu oil, manketti oil. Apply it to your damp hair and rinse after 10 to 20 minutes to see the results.
Leonor Greyl | $145
-
PACIFICA Banana Love Deep Intensive Moisture Mask
The most delicious-sounding hair mask ever? We think so! Pacifica outdid themselves once again with a mask made with coconut and banana to condition dehydrated, damaged hair. Leave the 100 percent vegan (wonderfully smelling!) formula for up to 15 minutes before rinsing to reap the benefits.
Pacifica | $16