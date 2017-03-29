Masks to Use When You’ve Fried Your Hair With Highlights 

While getting highlights isn’t as damaging as going full on platinum, overbooking the balayage or overusing foils can really fry your hair. And sadly, that means inevitable dryness, split ends, frizziness, dullness, and sometimes even a lack of volume. Not great, not great.

But hair masks are forever our quick fix (especially when cutting off a few inches isn't happening) and there are many formulas out there that will help nurse your injured mane back to health. Here's a few new releases and cult classics on our radar now.

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: 8 Ways to Keep Frizzy Hair Under Control