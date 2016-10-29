Hair Accessories That Hold Up Through the Toughest Workouts

A faulty hair-tie can ruin a workout. In fact, if my high ponytail is coming loose and falling down my head in the middle of a run, I'll turn around and go home. Props to those women who can run the Central Park loop with their hair down, bouncing around and blowing in the wind like they're the stars of a freaking Lifetime movie. Bangs and a head of hair that falls well below my boobs makes that nearly impossible.
But in all actuality, tying my hair back helps me concentrate on the at the task at hand, which normally means getting through my workout without crying and/or cursing at the instructor. If you’re like me and need your hair out of your face so you can kind of successfully do a burpee, you’ll want to check out the roundup below.
I put together a few workout-friendly hair accessories that will help you conquer any class, whether it’s a 45-minute session of
hell spin, barre, or time spent on the treadmill.
-
1. invisibobble POWER the strong grip hair ring
If you're already a fan of invisibobble, the groundbreaking hair tie that won't leave a crease in your hair, even after wearing it all day, you're going to want, like, an entire drawer-full of these babies. It's the product you know and love, but the spiral shape is intensified, so it helps hold your hair in place better. Your ponytails become sturdier—and so do your squats as a result.
$9
-
2. alo perfection headband
While it doesn't have any grippies to it, this headband shockingly stays in place during yoga and spin. It's thick enough so it prevents your bangs from doing that flippy thing they would do over a thin headband.
$9
-
3. Adidas Fighter Graphic Headband Pack
Don't get me wrong, thin headbands have their place in my workout OOTD, too. These are tight enough so they actually stay on my head, but thanks to a silicone grip, they aren't too tight causing them to slip off the back of it. You know what I mean, right?
$14
-
4. Scunci Braided & Mixed No Damage Hair Tie Set
While these fall into the traditional hair-tie category, I've found they last longer than most and the braided versions won't snap on you as easily. There are few things more frustrating than having your hair-tie snap on you during a workout. Downward dog is pretty much useless at that point.
$4