Hair Accessories That Hold Up Through the Toughest Workouts

A faulty hair-tie can ruin a workout. In fact, if my high ponytail is coming loose and falling down my head in the middle of a run, I'll turn around and go home. Props to those women who can run the Central Park loop with their hair down, bouncing around and blowing in the wind like they're the stars of a freaking Lifetime movie. Bangs and a head of hair that falls well below my boobs makes that nearly impossible.

But in all actuality, tying my hair back helps me concentrate on the at the task at hand, which normally means getting through my workout without crying and/or cursing at the instructor. If you’re like me and need your hair out of your face so you can kind of successfully do a burpee, you’ll want to check out the roundup below.

