The $2 Trick That Marc Jacobs's Hairstylist Swears by to Transform Any Look

“I can't be a minimalist,” says Guido Palau. “I have to be prepared for every possibility, then multiply that by 50.” That’s about how many models find themselves in Palau’s skilled hands at shows like Alexander Wang, Dior, and Valentino. But despite his high-fashion résumé, the Redken global creative director packs drugstore bargains: “I’m always buying inexpensive barrettes and headbands,” says Palau. “Hair accessories are so simple yet add so much to a look.”
Here, the rest of the must-haves Palau totes backstage.
-
1. Kiehl’s Ultimate Strength Hand Salve & Jao Refresher Hand Sanitizer
“I work with my hands a lot, so I use sanitizer. I also use salve, and then I run my fingers through my hair to give it a little moisture.”
Kiehl’s Ultimate Strength Hand Salve, $22; kiehls.com. Jao Refresher Hand Sanitizer, $10; rickysnyc.com.
-
2. Denim, Ribbon, and Brooches
Palau weaves bits of fabric through hair and likes to arrange brooches in odd numbers “so the style doesn’t look too symmetrical or thought-out.”
Jennifer Behr Primrose Bobby Pin in Crystal, $162; jenniferbehr.com. M&J Trimming Velvet Ribbon, $2/yard; mjtrim.com. Mood Designer Fabrics Blue Tencel Denim, $16/yard; moodfabrics.com.
-
3. Elastic
Palau cuts elastic from a spool to create tight, neat ponytails.
-
4. Diane by Fromm Aluminum Duck Bill Clips
Ricky's | $6
-
5. Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer
Palau prefers to let strands air-dry, but he smooths the hairline with this dryer to prevent frizz.
Dyson available at nordstrom.com | $400
-
6. GHD Curve Classic Wave Wand
GHD available at nordstrom.com | $199
-
7. Mason Pearson Popular Hair Brush & Redken Wind Blown 05 Dry Finishing Spray
"For hold without crunch, I spritz hairspray directly onto a brush and run it through the hair.”
Mason Pearson Popular Hair Brush, $205; neimanmarcus.com. Redken Wind Blown 05 Dry Finishing Spray, $19; walmart.com.
-
8. Redken Diamond Oil
Redken | $32