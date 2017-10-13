The $2 Trick That Marc Jacobs's Hairstylist Swears by to Transform Any Look

“I can't be a minimalist,” says Guido Palau. “I have to be prepared for every possibility, then multiply that by 50.” That’s about how many models find themselves in Palau’s skilled hands at shows like Alexander Wang, Dior, and Valentino. But despite his high-fashion résumé, the Redken global creative director packs drugstore bargains: “I’m always buying inexpensive barrettes and headbands,” says Palau. “Hair accessories are so simple yet add so much to a look.”

JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty

Here, the rest of the must-haves Palau totes backstage.