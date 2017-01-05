Green Hair-Care Brands That Belong in Your Shower

A few years ago, searching for natural beauty was kind of like trying to find directions to a party without Google maps—seemingly impossible. Since then, the genre has grown leaps and bounds and that, of course, includes green and eco-friendly products for your hair. So whether you’re ready to tackle the next green beauty genre or just are in need a good hair day to fix your mood, we’ve rounded up a few brands you should shop right now.
1. 100% Pure
You might be familiar with 100% Pure's skin-care products (the sheet masks are amazing), but did you know the brand had an entire category of hair care, including cleansing and conditioning products, as well as styling formulas? You'll be able to pronounce every single ingredient—and it's kinda cool knowing its packaged in eco-friendly material.
100 Percent Pure | $18
2. ACURE
Once a teeny-tiny category with only a few brands that fit the bill, natural beauty has grown leaps and bounds within the past few years. At this point, shopping for a bottle or organic face oil is just as was as buying the conventional one. They’ll also tell you when they opt for organic natural ingredients, like in this hydrating shampoo which uses organic pumpkin seed oil.
Acure | $10
3. Evolvh
Editor-tested and adored, this brand is free of sulfates, parabens, gluten, and sodium chloride. You'll get a lather you won't believe for a shampoo that doesn't include sulfates. It's kind of amazing. We're big fans of the shampoo and conditioner because they do exactly what they say they're going to do without weighing down your hair.
Evolvh | $9
4. John Masters Organics
While all of John Masters Organics products are free of parabens and sodium lauryl sulfate, some specific hair-care products have received the USDA organics label and most are vegan and gluten-free. While not totally organic, they are free of harsh chemicals and the packaging is recyclable. This Rose and Apricot Hair Milk, which is a beauty editor favorite, is made with nine certified organic ingredients. It's a good option if you're entering the world of green hair-care, for sure.
John Masters Organics | $26
5. Avalon Organics
This is one of the leading green hair-care brands out there. Get this! Some of the certifications you’ll find on the shampoos, conditioners include being biodegradable and vegan, free of phthalates, sulfates, GMOs, synthetic fragrances and colors. On top of all that, many are NSF/ANSI 305 certified, which means they include a minimum of 70 percent organic ingredients. We've tried this lavender formula and fell in LOVE.
Avalon Organics | $13