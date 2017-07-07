4 of These Flatirons Sell Every Minute Around the World

Chances are you don’t go through as many flatirons as you do tubes of lip balm. So when you do need to shell out the cash for a new heat tool, you want that thing vouched for. While you wait for your BFF to text you back about her favorite straightener, we can tell you about one styler that the entire world is freaking out over. No really, four of ghd’s flatirons ($149; nordstrom.com) sell every minute minute across the globe.

So in less time than it takes to pop an entire bag of popcorn or apply concealer, four different people just got one step closer to a sleek hairstyle worthy of Khloé Kardashian. For the record, the Kardashian sister’s hairstylist Justine Marjan is a brand ambassador for ghd, too, and this heat tool has been giving people good hair days for 16 years!

If you indulge in the Classic Styler, though, know it isn’t just a flatiron. It’s called “styler” for a reason, as it can be used as a curling wand to create curls or waves, and it can be used as a flatiron that doesn’t snag your hair thanks to its ceramic coating.

Has it been 60 seconds yet? Four more just got new homes.