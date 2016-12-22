8 Dry Shampoos Good Enough for Fitness Pros

Post-workout miracle workers, if you will.
The first bottle you probably reach for after your workout is the one filled with water, but there’s a good chance the second is filled with dry shampoo. And if you’re a morning exerciser with zero time to wash your hair before work, your appreciation for its transformative, swear-and-oil-absorbing powers after hot yoga or a particularly sweaty run is likely indescribable.
We’ve chatted about our favorites time and time again, so we decided to go to the pros (the fitness pros!) to find out what formulas they swear by. After all, these athletes should know a thing or two about what belongs in a gym bag.
-
1. Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo
Olympic gymnast and Reebok athlete Aly Raisman has a thing for Living Proof's dry shampoo, a cult classic hair-care product if there ever was one. "I love when my hair has lots of volume!" she notes of the formula.
Living Proof | $22
-
2. Oribe Gold Lust Dry Shampoo
This pick gets two pros' seal of approval. Nicole Winhoffer, the founder of NW Method says this product is "efficient, smells great, and has a good pump," while Nike Master trainer Holly Rilinger says a bottle lives in her gym bag.
"There are so many times when I think my hair is fine and cut to the end of my workout and it's a DISASTER. Oribe has saved the day or night for me many, many times," says Rilinger.
Oribe | $44
-
3. Batiste Dry Shampoo
FlyWheel instructor and LuluLemon ambassador Emily Burkhardt swears by the Batiste formulas that live in the spin studio's locker room.
"I have tried many dry shampoos, and for my hair, I like Batiste the best—and I always have a can of Batiste Tropical in my apartment. Flywheel has Batiste Original at the beauty bar in all of our studios, so that's really how I got hooked on this product and brand. I love how it makes my hair feel instantly clean, and my blonde becomes even blonder! I truly enjoy the Tropical scent only because it spices up my day with its exotic fragrance," Emily notes.
Batiste | $6
-
4. Not Your Mother's Clean Freak Dry Shampoo
"My favorite is actually a drugstore buy called Not Your Mother's Clean Freak Dry Shampoo. I love it because it’s fragrance free and actually blends in perfectly with my roots," Lacee Lazoff, an instructor at The Fhitting Room in New York City, says of this pick.
Not Your Mother's | $9
-
5. Dove Dry Shampoo
"I love DOVE dry shampoo! Refresh and Care Dry Shampoo! It doesn't leave any white streaks or white spots! And it smells amazing! I've had compliments on the smell!" Jamie Corso, a trainer at David Barton Gym in New York City, says of her favorite.
Dove | $4
-
6. DryBar Detox Shampoo
"Dry shampoo is a real life saver!" Eve Lynn Kessner, a SoulCycle instructor and holistic nutritionist in New York City, says. "With all the sweating and cycling and washing on repeat compounded by the processing I do to my hair, I’ve had to learn to be lighter on it. I used to wash every single day. And on the days I didn’t it, felt dirty and kinda painful even. I didn’t realize that it was a terrible cycle I was creating!"
While she's lightened up on the washing due to her colorist's advice, she picks up DryBar's Detox Dry Shampoo on the days she isn't shampooing and her hair is sweaty post-SoulCycle. "It’s easy with a spray application, feels light, and smells like vacation! I love it and always keep a travel size in my gym bag."
Drybar | $23
-
7. OUAI Dry Shampoo
"I love OUAI. It smells super fresh and never leaves any residue. Plus, Jen Atkin, who created it, is a friend and a hair genius, which is a bonus. I also love Aveda and Moroccanoil," Vanessa Packer, the founder of modelFIT, says of her favorite hair-care buy.
Ouai | $24
-
8. DevaCurl No-Poo Quick Cleanser
"I have been going to Devachan salons in New York City for as long as I can remember. As a curly-haired girl, I can't just use any products even when I am just putting my hair up to workout because I want to protect and maintain my curls always," Rachel Piskin, the creator of Chaise Fitness says of her favorite.
"I am a DevaCurl user for life! I love their dry shampoo, which refreshes not only my curls and hair, but also my scalp..."
DevaCurl | $20