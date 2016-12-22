8 Dry Shampoos Good Enough for Fitness Pros

The first bottle you probably reach for after your workout is the one filled with water, but there’s a good chance the second is filled with dry shampoo. And if you’re a morning exerciser with zero time to wash your hair before work, your appreciation for its transformative, swear-and-oil-absorbing powers after hot yoga or a particularly sweaty run is likely indescribable.

We’ve chatted about our favorites time and time again, so we decided to go to the pros (the fitness pros!) to find out what formulas they swear by. After all, these athletes should know a thing or two about what belongs in a gym bag.