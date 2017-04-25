Drybar's Foaming Dry Shampoo Will Be Your New Favorite

Dry shampoo has been the key to letting us go an extra day (or two) before our next hair wash, our favorite cans don’t come without their flaws. It can be a struggle to control how just how much product you’re spraying on your hair along with how precisely you’re applying it.

But, it’s time to forget everything you know about dry shampoo. Although it comes in a number of variations like scented and powder to cater to a number of tastes, there’s a growing category of new dry shampoos that are nothing like other cans. Following in the footsteps of celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin’s line Ouai, Drybar has just released its own foaming dry shampoo. And considering the brand is the OG blowout salon chain, it’s as good as you would expect it to be.

Drybar’s Detox Whipped Dry Shampoo Foam is the fluffy version of its popular Detox Dry Shampoo spray. Infused with a blend of volcanic ash, plant proteins, and vitamin B5, the foam cleanses hair of excess oils and adds body to strands weighed down by said oils. It might look like a styling mousse you would use on damp, just-out-of-the-shower hair, but it’s meant to be used on dry strands to extend your style.

The foam dispenses from the can like Cool Whip, and one pump is enough to disperse through your roots even if your hair is on the thicker side. Its featherweight formula absorbs quickly and doesn’t leave any powdery residue or film behind.

And the best part? As someone with full bangs, I’ve almost lost sight in my eyes at least two times a week from trying to blast my fringe with dry shampoo. If you have bangs too, you’ll find using your fingers to apply this dry shampoo’s mousse-like texture onto them as a welcome alternative.