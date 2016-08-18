Hydrate Your Dry Hair with These Moisturizing Shampoos

There’s a number of factors that can dry out hair: over-coloring, heat-styling addiction, and the sun, just to name a few. Whatever the reason, brittle strands not only lead to split ends and frizz rendering strands unruly and unmanageable, but hair is also left dull and lackluster. The first step in getting healthy hair back starts in your shower by making a shampoo swap. Not all shampoos are created equal, and some will revive dehydrated hair better than others. Loaded with nourishing ingredients like essential oils and vitamins A and E, and more, these moisturizing shampoos will get your hair back on track so it’s smooth, shiny, and most importantly: healthy. Keep scrolling for eight of our favorite hydrating shampoos to lather up with.
-
1. Alterna Haircare Caviar Anti-Aging Replenishing Moisture Shampoo
If keeping up with your hair color is sucking all of the moisture out of your strands, lather up with Alterna's shampoo which also protects dye jobs from fading.
Alterna Haircare | $32
-
2. dpHUE Hydrate Shampoo
Often when hair is especially dry, it's also completely unmanagable. dpHUE's formula is infused with green tea and vitamins A and E which work to replenish strands and get them under control.
dpHUE | $24
-
3. Shampoo for Dry Hair - Embed 3
Hair feeling the summer heat? If you've spent a few afternoons at the beach this season and your hair is starting to show it, Verb's hydrating shampoo also prevents future UV damage thanks to the sunflower seed extract in its formula.
Verb | $14
-
4. Kiehl's Olive Fruit Nourishing Shampoo
This creamy shampoo not only makes your hair soft and smooth, it also smells divine.
Kiehl's | $19
-
5. Leonor Greyl Nourishing Shampoo
The longer the hair, the drier the ends. This shampoo is specifically formulated to give the ends of long hair some extra TLC so they're smooth, stronger, more managable again.
Leonor Greyl | $45
-
6. Dove Nutritive Solutions Coconut And Hydration Shampoo
You know the wonders that coconut does for the skin. Guess what? It also acts as effective hydrator for hair too. Dove's shampoo locks moistre back into strands and also packs a tropical coconut and lime scent.
Dove | $5
-
7. R + Co Atlantis Moisturizing Shampoo
For thick and coarse hair types, slather on R + Co's Atlantis shampoo. It's witch hazel and Babassu Oil-infused formula restores hydration and eliminates dryness-related frizz your hair type can suffer from.
R+Co | $28
-
8. Bumble And Bumble Hairdresser's Invisible Oil
Is there anything this multitasking shampoo doesn't do? In addition to hydrating strands, Bumble and Bumble's formula is packed with a blend of six essnetial oils that smooths, detangles, elimiates frizz, and prevents breakage.
Bumble and Bumble | $31