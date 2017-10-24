The Secret to Drew Barrymore's Signature Messy Waves Is on Amazon 

Drew Barrymore is no stranger to making a hair change. Throughout her career, the actress has tried a number of dramatic looks that include a chin-grazing bob, a fiery red shade, and the pixie cut. But there's one style that the star always returns to: messy, beachy waves.
While Barrymore can be considered the patron saint of effortless waves, if you've ever tried to recreate her look yourself you know that it actually takes a bit of work. Without the right hot tool, after a lot of arm aerobics all you'll end up with is a sore wrist and creases in your hair from your curling iron.
That's where Barrymore's new lifestyle brand Dear Drew, which just launched on Amazon comes in. In addition to apparel, intimates, accessories, and jewelry, there's also a range of hair tools, too.
Included in the lineup is the You Are Playful Ceramic Fiber Curling Iron ($125; amazon.com), a clamp-free curling wand which is ideal when you're doing wavy style with a natural finish like Barrymore's. A wand makes it easier to control the sections of hair your curling at a time and to leave the ends out of the tool, which is what gives waves an easy, beachy finish.
Want to see what else is included in Dear Drew's hair tool line? Keep scrolling to shop all of the products.
-
1. Dear Drew By Drew Barrymore You Are Adventurous Travel Dryer
$50
-
2. Dear Drew By Drew Barrymore You Are Sleek Ceramic Fiber Styling Iron
$150
-
3. Dear Drew By Drew Barrymore You Are Playful Ceramic Fiber Curling Iron
$125
-
4. Dear Drew By Drew Barrymore You Are Powerful Ionic Ceramic Dryer
$168
-
5. Dear Drew By Drew Barrymore You Are Effortless Ceramic Styling Brush
$110